Penn State football’s start time at Ohio State is locked in

From the moment this season started for Penn State, the biggest hurdles expected to facing the Nittany Lions were its games against Ohio State and Michigan. The home game against the Wolverines was previously confirmed for a Big Noon Kickoff on Fox in November. Now, Penn State can officially add another Big Noon Kickoff to its schedule as well.

Ohio State officially announced the confirmed start time for next week’s game against Penn State on its social media account. The game is now confirmed for Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff, thus avoiding a potential primetime matchup with the Buckeyes in Columbus.

Next Saturday. Penn State. Noon. Scarlet the Shoe ‼️ pic.twitter.com/6iItrxN25f — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) October 9, 2023

Depending on what happens this coming weekend, next week’s matchup with Ohio State should be a battle of unbeaten Big Ten teams, and potentially consensus top 5 teams. Penn State comes off a bye week this week with a home game against UMass. Ohio State will be on the road at Purdue. Both teams are big favorites this weekend to set the stage for a massive showdown in the Big Ten East.

