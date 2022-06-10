Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 18 Omari Evans

Going into the 2022 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster.

Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Penn State has a promising wide receiver room for their future. Sure, losing Jahan Dotson is a fairly big loss. However, the Nittany Lions have plenty of young receiver talent coming in, and one of them is 3-star Omari Evans.

Recruiting Profile

Hometown: Killeen, TX

Height: 6′-0″

Weight: 170 lbs.

247 Sports Composite Ranking

[3-star] | [No. 77 WR in the nation] | [No. 78 player in the state of Texas]

High School Athletic Career

Evans was a two-sport athlete in high school, also competing in track and field.

He also screams versatility. Even though he was recruited as a receiver for Penn State, Evans played quarterback as a sophomore and led his team to the playoffs.

Recruiting Announcement

BREAKING: Penn State picks up another Class of 2022 commitment from WR Omari Evans (@_realmar13) Commit Story: https://t.co/w5dz2UlFUa 10 Things to Know: https://t.co/SYS6xsUfUG Class Breakdown: https://t.co/W85dZUW6BY pic.twitter.com/3pXB11bASw — Blue White Illustrated (@PennStateOn3) October 2, 2021

Depth Chart Overview

Penn State appears to have a top three solidly in place at the wide receiver position. The returns of [autotag]Parker Washington[/autotag] and [autotag]KeAndre Lambert-Smith[/autotag] give Penn State a pair of experienced receivers who continue to develop in the offense. And the addition of [autotag]Mitchell Tinsley[/autotag] out of the transfer portal from Western Kentucky looks to complete a three-receiver set in the offense.

Evans is also coming in a recruiting class highlighted by four-star wide receivers [autotag]Kaden Saunders[/autotag] and [autotag]Anthony Ivey[/autotag], which suggests Evans will have to fight his way up the depth chart from the start before he convinces the coaches he’s ready to be a big-time playmaker from the start.

Evans is certainly worth watching as he grows and learns to thrive in the offense, but he is more of a depth option at the start of 2022.

