Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 99 Gabriel Nwosu

Going into the 2022 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster.

Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Penn State was lucky to have a multi-talented kicking specialist in Jordan Stout last season, so replacing him may be more than one kicker can handle in 2022. Fortunately, Penn State could have some options to work with, including Gabriel Nwosu. Nwosu has a powerful leg that can send the ball far, making him a potential option for kickoffs and punts.

Here is a snapshot look at Nwosu and how he could fit into the picture in 2022.

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Derwood, MD

Height: 6′-6″

Weight: 276 lb

Kohl's Professional Camps Rating

[No. 10 punter] [No. 19 kicker]

Class in 2021: True freshman

Career Stats

Gabriel Nwosu did not play during the 2021 season, his true freshman season with the program. Averaged 41.3 yards per punt on 22 punts and converted 36 of 37 extra-point attempts as a high school junior (did not play as a senior due to the cancelation of football season in 2020). Earned an invite to the Blue-Gray All-American Bowl.

Depth Chart Overview

Penn State could have some depth in its favor on special teams this season, which will be a big change from the way the special teams unit was handled in 2021. After a season largely relying on [autotag]Jordan Stout[/autotag] as its all-purpose special teams specialist, Penn State could have different players handle various responsibilities on special teams in 2022. Gabriel Nwosu could be one of the players that is relied on.

Nwosu put on a clinic during Penn State’s Blue-White Game on punts. Official stats were not tracked for punts during the spring scrimmage, but Nwosu’s big leg was certainly on display in the spring and that could very well carry over to the fall as Penn State looks for a punter that can flip the field.

Story continues

Penn State does have a couple of other options as well, including freshman [autotag]Alex Bacchetta[/autotag], one of the top punting prospects in the Class of 2022, and redshirt senior [autotag]Barney Amor[/autotag].

1

1