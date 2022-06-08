Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 13 Kaytron Allen

Going into the 2022 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster.

Penn State’s running game is in need of some new energy going into 2022, and it has it with a pair of new additions in the Class of 2022. Kaytron Allen is one of those new pieces, alongside Nick Singleton, that is looking to provide a jolt to the Penn State running game. After enrolling early and getting involved in spring football, Allen is on track to become a contributing factor in the ground game this fall.

Here is a snapshot profile of one of Penn State’s newest running backs.

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Norfolk, Virginia

Ht: 5′-11″

Wt: 216 lb

247Sports Composite Ranking

[4 stars] | [No. 19 overall in Florida] | [No. 12 running back]

Class in 2021: High school senior

Career Stats

Kaytron Allen has yet to play in a college football game but he does bring with him a solid stats sheet from his high school career. After starting off in his hometown of Norfolk playing football for Norview, Allen transferred to IMG Academy in Florida to take his game to the next level in 2019.

Allen rushed for 3,077 career yards with 41 career touchdowns in high school between his two schools, and he did so in 28 total games. Allen averaged 109.9 rushing yards per game and turned in some monster performances during his career including back-to-back games as a sophomore with 318 and 233 rushing yards in back-to-back games with eight rushing touchdowns (four in each game) for Norview.

Depth Chart Overview

Kaytron Allen is a player Penn State fans should expect to see get in the running game mix relatively soon. But for 2022, the ground attack is more likely to be powered more by returning [autotag]Keyvone Lee[/autotag] and fellow Class of 2022 newcomer [autotag]Nick Singleton[/autotag] (pictured above, No. 10, along with Allen, No. 13). But the duo of Singleton and Allen has plenty of potential to make for a terrific running back duo in the years to come.

Allen will likely be in the middle of the running back pack for head coach [autotag]James Franklin[/autotag] and offensive coordinator [autotag]Mike Yurcich[/autotag], but it should be expected Allen will be used in some capacity, even in some meaningful minutes, this season.

