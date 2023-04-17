Penn State football snapshot profile: RB Kiandrea Barker

Penn State continues to build their running back room into an impressive group of young players. In 2022, it was the Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen show. In 2023, London Montgomery will enter the mix of a talented running back room.

However, let’s jump ahead a few years into the class of 2025, where the Nittany Lions brought in a four-star commitment in Kiandrea Barker out of Texas.

Barker had plenty of offers from around the country, including Florida State, Miami and Mississippi State.

But, Barker eventually made his way to State College, where he will enter a running back room that is full of youth.

The Nittany Lions lost Keyvone Lee to the transfer portal earlier in the offseason, and Devyn Ford has stepped away from the team.

So, that leaves Penn State with a limited running back room that they have done an impressive job building back up.

Let’s take a look at the profile of Kiandrea Barker.

Recruiting Profile

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 68 11 9 Rivals 4 123 20 11 ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 3 217 38 20 247 Composite 4 75 10 9

Vitals

Hometown The Woodlands, TX Projected Position Running back Height 5′-11″ Weight 185 lb Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on April 11, 2022

Unofficial visit on April 15, 2023

Committed on April 16, 2023

Offers

Penn State

Florida State

Miami

Mississippi State

Missouri

Ole Miss

Pittsburgh

SMU

UCF

UNLV

Film

Twitter

