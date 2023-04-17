Penn State football snapshot profile: RB Kiandrea Barker

Sam Dehring
·1 min read

Penn State continues to build their running back room into an impressive group of young players. In 2022, it was the Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen show. In 2023, London Montgomery will enter the mix of a talented running back room.

However, let’s jump ahead a few years into the class of 2025, where the Nittany Lions brought in a four-star commitment in Kiandrea Barker out of Texas.

Barker had plenty of offers from around the country, including Florida State, Miami and Mississippi State.

But, Barker eventually made his way to State College, where he will enter a running back room that is full of youth.

The Nittany Lions lost Keyvone Lee to the transfer portal earlier in the offseason, and Devyn Ford has stepped away from the team.

So, that leaves Penn State with a limited running back room that they have done an impressive job building back up.

Let’s take a look at the profile of Kiandrea Barker.

Recruiting Profile

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

68

11

9

Rivals

4

123

20

11

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

3

217

38

20

247 Composite

4

75

10

9

Vitals

Hometown

The Woodlands, TX

Projected Position

Running back

Height

5′-11″

Weight

185 lb

Class

2025

Recruitment

  • Offered on April 11, 2022

  • Unofficial visit on April 15, 2023

  • Committed on April 16, 2023

Offers

  • Penn State

  • Florida State

  • Miami

  • Mississippi State

  • Missouri

  • Ole Miss

  • Pittsburgh

  • SMU

  • UCF

  • UNLV

Film

Twitter

