Penn State football snapshot profile: RB Kiandrea Barker
Penn State continues to build their running back room into an impressive group of young players. In 2022, it was the Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen show. In 2023, London Montgomery will enter the mix of a talented running back room.
However, let’s jump ahead a few years into the class of 2025, where the Nittany Lions brought in a four-star commitment in Kiandrea Barker out of Texas.
Barker had plenty of offers from around the country, including Florida State, Miami and Mississippi State.
But, Barker eventually made his way to State College, where he will enter a running back room that is full of youth.
The Nittany Lions lost Keyvone Lee to the transfer portal earlier in the offseason, and Devyn Ford has stepped away from the team.
So, that leaves Penn State with a limited running back room that they have done an impressive job building back up.
Let’s take a look at the profile of Kiandrea Barker.
Recruiting Profile
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
68
11
9
Rivals
4
123
20
11
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
3
217
38
20
247 Composite
4
75
10
9
Vitals
Hometown
The Woodlands, TX
Projected Position
Running back
Height
5′-11″
Weight
185 lb
Class
2025
Recruitment
Offered on April 11, 2022
Unofficial visit on April 15, 2023
Committed on April 16, 2023
Offers
Penn State
Florida State
Miami
Mississippi State
Missouri
Ole Miss
Pittsburgh
SMU
UCF
UNLV
Film
#AGTG committed!! @coachjfranklin @CoachCBW @coachseider pic.twitter.com/QJeyIDSCqO
— Kiandrea Barker (@KiandreaBarker) April 16, 2023