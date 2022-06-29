Penn State football snapshot: No. 7 Jaylen Reed

Penn State may not be as known for it’s defensive back prowess but they are starting to carve out some talent. The next face of the position should be Jaylen Reed.

Jaylen Reed was a freshman for the Nittany Lions last year but he was able to make appearances in eight games. He never saw a ton of meaningful snaps but he did get to play in some big games such as Ohio State and the bowl game against Arkansas.

This year though he has a chance to be the star safety on the team for new defensive coordinator Manny Diaz. Diaz has produced several star-NFL safeties during his careers at both Texas and Miami, Penn State should be no different.

Keep in mind, the departure of Jaquan Brisker there is a hole at the position for Reed to fill.

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Detroit, MI

Height: 6-0

Weight: 190

247Sports Composite Ranking

[4-stars] | [No. 17 tight end] | [No. 9 overall in Michigan]

Class in 2021: Freshman

Depth Chart Overview

As mentioned, Reed is in the driver seat to lead this position group. Manny Diaz has already praised Reed’s performances in spring practice and the Blue-White Game. All that is left for him is to take control of the position as practices continue and he will be alright. For him to be in this position so early on in his college career is a huge compliment to him, Penn State fans should be excited for his potential.

