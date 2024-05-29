Penn State football single-game tickets to go on sale this week

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State football fans can begin purchasing single-game tickets for the 2024 season this week.

The tickets will be available starting on Thursday, May 30 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available to purchase here and parking will be available to purchase here.

The 2024 Penn State football home schedule is as follows (* indicates a Big Ten opponent):

Penn State is returning 39 letterman from last season – 17 on offense, 19 on defense, and three on special teams. The Nittany Lions home schedule has seven opponents, five of which had postseason action in 2023.

