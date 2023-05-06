Penn State football’s season opener against West Virginia will mark a Beaver Stadium first
Penn State football will open its 2023 season with a night game, the athletics department announced Saturday.
The season opener will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2 in Beaver Stadium against West Virginia. According to a press release, it’s the first season opener night game since 2001.
The game will be broadcast on NBC, marking Penn State’s first game on the network since September 2006, and the first time ever Beaver Stadium has hosted a game broadcast by NBC.
The Big Ten announced in August that a new media deal was reached with CBS, Fox and NBC that will last until the 2029-30 season.
Penn State will face the Moutaineers for the first time since 1992. The Nittany Lions hold a series lead of 48-9-2 against West Virginia and have won the last four contests between the two schools.
Penn State football’s full 2023 season
Sept. 2 vs. West Virginia
Sept. 9 vs. Delaware
Sept. 16 at Illinois
Sept. 23 vs. Iowa
Sept. 30 at Northwestern
Oct. 7 bye week
Oct. 14 vs. Massachusetts
Oct. 21 at Ohio State
Oct. 28 vs. Indiana
Nov. 4 at Maryland
Nov. 11 vs. Michigan
Nov. 18 vs. Rutgers
Nov. 25 at Michigan State
Dec. 2 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Field
Ticket information
For information on joining the Nittany Lion Club, ticket information for the season and club seating in Beaver Stadium, visit www.PSUnrivaled.com, or call 1-800-NITTANY weekdays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.