Penn State football’s season opener against West Virginia will mark a Beaver Stadium first

Penn State football will open its 2023 season with a night game, the athletics department announced Saturday.

The season opener will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2 in Beaver Stadium against West Virginia. According to a press release, it’s the first season opener night game since 2001.

The game will be broadcast on NBC, marking Penn State’s first game on the network since September 2006, and the first time ever Beaver Stadium has hosted a game broadcast by NBC.

The Big Ten announced in August that a new media deal was reached with CBS, Fox and NBC that will last until the 2029-30 season.

Penn State will face the Moutaineers for the first time since 1992. The Nittany Lions hold a series lead of 48-9-2 against West Virginia and have won the last four contests between the two schools.

Penn State football’s full 2023 season

Sept. 2 vs. West Virginia

Sept. 9 vs. Delaware

Sept. 16 at Illinois

Sept. 23 vs. Iowa

Sept. 30 at Northwestern

Oct. 7 bye week

Oct. 14 vs. Massachusetts

Oct. 21 at Ohio State

Oct. 28 vs. Indiana

Nov. 4 at Maryland

Nov. 11 vs. Michigan

Nov. 18 vs. Rutgers

Nov. 25 at Michigan State

Dec. 2 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Field

Ticket information

For information on joining the Nittany Lion Club, ticket information for the season and club seating in Beaver Stadium, visit www.PSUnrivaled.com, or call 1-800-NITTANY weekdays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.