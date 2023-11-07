Penn State football: scouting report, prediction vs. Michigan

These Nittany Lions needed to find every possible positive bit of mojo available heading into Saturday's season-defining test.

The 5-star quarterback back in a groove? Check.

A pounding running back operating behind reinvigorated blockers? Check.

Defensive machinery oiled and rolling on all fronts. Check that, too.

And yet, how much can any of that truly matter in Beaver Stadium against the undefeated and overwhelming Michigan Wolverines?

That will be the discussion ad nauseum this week: How, possibly, will an ultra-talented-but-uneven Penn State team match up with these Wolverines? The Michigan who's crushed all pedestrian opponents with such force that they've taken on a sterile, lab-created aura.

Nov 4, 2023; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Kobe King (41) sacks Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) during the second half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

It's like humming machinery: Running backs marching behind dominating blockers, a flawless quarterback dispersing passes to reliable receivers, an intimidating wave of defenders snuffing out anything that moves.

The numbers hint at an unbreakable force. Michigan leads the Big Ten in scoring offense and defense with an average victory margin of 34 points. Their quarterback, JJ McCarthy is 21-1 as a starter; they've won 24 consecutive regular-season games.

It starts with Abdul Carter: 'You felt his presence on the field.' Penn State football linebackers are key vs. Michigan

Of course, they also have not played a Top 25 opponent yet, barely even one with a winning record. Improving Rutgers has been their toughest test.

So, now, they will be playing in their first raucous road game amid swirling sign-stealing allegations and an intense investigation. Will Jim Harbaugh even be coaching Saturday, a potential suspension looming?

Oct 19, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin (right) shakes hand with Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh (left) following the completion of the game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Michigan 28-21. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

So far, nothing of the sort has seemed to bother the Wolverines on the field, not a bit.

Penn State figures to push harder than anyone.

And yet that's quite different from a knockout punch, from cutting through this kind of two-year aura.

Because these Lions figure to need even more than the very best, for a second-straight week, from QB Drew Allar and his receivers and their charging-again defense.

They probably need a bit of football magic, too. The big special teams return or blocked kick kind, for example.

Senior Day details set: Penn State football kickoff time, TV assignment announced for Rutgers game in Week 12

And the Michigan Machine, as numbingly-productive as they come, doesn't need that.

Prediction: Michigan 23, Penn State 17

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Penn State football prediction vs. Big Ten power Michigan and Jim Harbaugh