Penn State Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

Penn State football schedule 2022: Who does Penn State miss on the Big Ten schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Penn State Football Schedule 2022

Sept 3 at Purdue

Sept 10 Ohio

Sept 17 at Auburn

Sept 24 Central Michigan

Oct 1 Northwestern

Oct 8 OPEN DATE

Oct 15 at Michigan

Oct 22 Minnesota

Oct 29 Ohio State

Nov 5 at Indiana

Nov 12 Maryland

Nov 19 at Rutgers

Nov 26 Michigan State

Penn State Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Nittany Lions miss from the Big Ten West Division?

The Nittany Lions don’t have to play Wisconsin or Iowa. Start with that, and everything else in interdivisional play is gravy. Considering they lost to Illinois, that’s a nice miss, too, and not playing Nebraska this season isn’t a bad thing.

However, Minnesota and Purdue will be tough outs – the Nittany Lions get the Gophers at home and start the season on the road at Purdue – and Northwestern at home needs to be a must win.

In the East, Ohio State and Michigan State are home games, and the Michigan game is on the road coming off a two week break.

Penn State Football Schedule What To Know: War Eagle

It’s not a layup of a start, but if the Nittany Lions can get by Purdue on the road to kick things off, realistically, all that stands in the way of a 5-0 start is the trip to Auburn. That’s the statement moment for the season. Lose that, and with the big boys from the East coming up, the pressure will be on.

Ohio and Central Michigan at home shouldn’t be an issue in the other two non-conference games.

Penn State Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

It’s not bad, all things considered.

If Penn State really is good enough to be any sort of a player in the Big Ten and College Football Playoff races, it can’t ask for much more than two of the biggest games – Ohio State, Michigan State – and home along with the breaks against the West.

Again, it’s all about Auburn. Pull that off in mid-September, and the buzz will be there up until the showdown in Ann Arbor.

