Penn State football report card: A better grade for defense vs. Delaware?

STATE COLLEGE — The Penn State football backup quarterback was certainly not lost among James Franklin following a lopsided victory over an FCS opponent.

Call Beau Pribula's quarterback-work-in-progress a significant dividend from Saturday's 63-7 runaway over the Delaware Blue Hens in front of an announced 108,575 in Beaver Stadium.

How do you decipher all of the inflated numbers from a game like this? Penn State piling up 541 yards of total offense with 33 first downs on a stunning 91 offensive plays.

Well, coach James Franklin thought it imperative to single out Pribula, the Central York High grad who relieved starter Drew Allar midway through the third quarter. Pribula ran hard and fast, threw efficiently when needed, and may give the Lions expanding options as the season progresses.

“Now, defensively, people are watching (us), saying, 'We got to prepare for this guy,' now that Beau can show what he can do," Franklin said.

"Now, you start to mix Beau in on a drive, or a couple of series (earlier) in a game and you got to spend a ton of time for preparing for that. That’s exciting for us, as well."

Here's your Penn State report card for beating Delaware:

Offense: A-

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) smiles after scoring his first touchdown of the season, a 4-yard scamper, during the first half of a NCAA football game against Delaware Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in State College, Pa.

Super-efficient effort lacking only the breakaway runs and passes.

But do you really need them when you're averaging 6 yards per play?

Allar was surgical in his decision-making and throwing, mostly in short and intermediate varieties. His 22-of-26 effort was impressive in his second college start, no matter the opponent. A bonus: He showed the willingness to run when necessary and gained 27 tough, meaningful yards on five attempts.

As for those star runners, Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen are biding their time as they churn through arm tackles for a second-straight week. They are gaining traction. The biggest runs and yards will be coming soon.

Defense: B

Will these guys truly hold up at scrimmage against better competition?

We still don't know after allowing a huge touchdown run (66 yards) but then clamping down the rest of the way (16 additional rushing yards).

Penn State defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) gets stopped by a double team block from Delaware's Fintan Brose (54) and TJ Thomas (75) during a NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in State College, Pa.

Tackle Zane Durant and linebacker Abdul Carter flashed up front (eight combined tackles) but no one else delivered a noteworthy impact, as expected. The defensive ends, in particular, remain quiet.

Kudos to captain and backup linebacker Dom DeLuca for holding onto his second interception attempt. He nearly had two pick-six plays on the day.

Special teams: B-

A solid though unspectacular effort, which still is a marked improvement from last week.

No real need to notice these guys much in a game like this. There was not one redeeming field goal attempt for either Sander Sahadyak or Alex Felkins. And only two punts all day.

If anything, coverage units impressed, as has become the norm.

Coaching: B+

The Nittany Lions were balanced, prepared and mostly sharp throughout, considering the potential for lapses on a steamy day against an overmatched opponent this early in the season.

The offense continues to build its impressive foundation.

While the Lions did not turn the ball over for a second-straight week, they did commit an uncharacteristic amount of penalties (seven for 55 yards). We'll say more of a glitch, then issue, for now.

Overall grade: B+

The numbers and winning margin certainly added up, as expected, in this kind of game.

While the offense continues to build, the defense remains somewhat mysterious. Will they be able to lock down Big Ten teams, starting next Saturday at Illinois, more swiftly and convincingly?

They have proving yet to do there, and on special teams.

