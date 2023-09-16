Penn State football report card: What grade does Drew Allar, offense get vs. Illinois?

Penn State football must perform major tightening to its offensive operation to meet its Top 10 expectations.

Sensational quarterback Drew Allar was inaccurate and inconsistent in Saturday's deceptive 30-13 victory over the Illinois Fighting Illini. Things didn't go nearly as smoothly as the final score would suggest.

The offensive line struggled to protect and move bodies.

The running game, once more, was surprisingly held in check.

And the overall effort, if not sloppy, was definitely undisciplined at times. The Nittany Lions committed an unusual number of penalties for the second-straight week.

But that awakening effort on defense?

It not only kept things from dissolving into a nerve-wracking, too-close finish, it provided insight into how this team may need to survive its biggest tests to come.

Here's your Penn State report card at Illinois:

Penn State football offense: C-

There was little flow or continuity throughout, which raises awareness after seeing how the Illini had been eviscerated by their opening two opponents.

The Lions suffered their worst blocking effort up front with a particular rough day from All-America left tackle Olu Fashanu.

Sure, the Illini feature a stout line led by do-everything Johnny Newton, perhaps the top performer on the entire field. But the Lions couldn't take advantage elsewhere, either by their pair of standout tailbacks or Drew Allar throwing to a deep cache of receivers.

The receivers, in particular, dropped passes, committed a key penalty and seemed to miss No. 2 target Tre Wallace more than expected.

Defense: A-

While they rarely stoned the Illini, this group got better rush pressure and produced one decisive play after another.

Five turnovers, including four interceptions? That will earn victory nearly every time.

Penn State's deep defensive back group looked the part of one of the top units in the country with textbook coverage throughout. The return of cornerback Daequan Hardy (early interception) proved timely. Meanwhile, safeties KJ Winston, Zakee Wheatley (team-leading 6 tackles) and Jaylen Reed enforced their will all over the field.

Up front, defensive end Adisa Isaac gave his best overall performance so far (4 tackles, shared sack) and tackle Coziah Izzard's first work of the season was fruitful (two sacks).

Special Teams: B-

Nice returns from Nick Singleton and Kaden Saunders and solid punt work from Riley Thompson highlighted the day.

Did these 5 really thrive vs. Illini? Penn State football analysis: 5 Lions who must step up vs. Fighting Illini

The Lions remain solid in coverage, as expected.

The main flaw was Alex Felkins' 52-yard field attempt blocked in the second quarter.

Coaching: C+

Can't sidestep the struggles on offense, no matter how dynamic these turnover-producing defenders.

Surely, Allar will benefit from such a tough-go performance on the road. But do the Lions truly have the necessary weaponry and effort up front to beat their biggest rivals?

Running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen need space to work − even if the pass game must help them get it. Won't matter how much potential they possess unless change arrives.

Overall: B-

PSU's new enforcer: Meet Penn State football's JB Nelson: 'He wants to hurt you. And he knows he can do it.'

Among the most glaring issues is a sudden penchant for penalties (14 for 125 yards past two games) and mental miscues. The Lions are not known for wiping away momentum like this, but that's exactly what happened on KeAndre Lambert-Smith's first-half personal foul penalty.

Some Allar hiccups on the road are expected. The running game problems are a surprising, unacceptable issue at this point and must be fixed quickly.

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Penn State football report card: Grading Drew Allar vs. Illinois