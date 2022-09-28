Who are some Penn State football recruits to keep an eye on?

Penn State is at home once again this week to take on Northwestern. This should be another winnable game for them going into their bye week. In fact, not that Northwestern is a tough matchup for them, but this is a very important game that they need to win. Why? Coming off of their bye week Penn State heads to Michigan, then hosts Minnesota then hosts Ohio State.

We have seen this before. Penn State won five straight last year then went on a massive slump after losing to Iowa.

That was last year. We talked a bit about this year. Now, let’s dive deeper into the future of Penn State.

Not only have we seen future Nittany Lions stand out in their senior seasons, but Penn State also has some intriguing players on its radar.

Last year, you could tell they went heavy offensive line in their recruiting search. J’ven Williams. Alex Birchmeier. What about this year?

Let’s take a look.

Edwin Joseph - 2023 4-star WR

The first one is four-star wide receiver Edwin Joseph. Joseph has plenty of big offers from around the country. Recently, it seems to have boiled down to three schools: Miami, Penn State, and Utah. Joseph visited Penn State last week. He is currently crystal balled to Miami. However, what is interesting is recently on his Twitter, Joseph has been re-tweeting a thing or two from Penn State. With Penn State likely losing two receivers after this season, Joseph is an intriguing player to keep on the radar.

Cameron Lindsey - 2024 4-star LB

Let’s jump ahead a bit and take a look at 2024. The guy we’re talking about is three-star linebacker Cameron Lindsey From Aliquippa, Pennsylvania. [autotag]James Franklin[/autotag] does very well at bringing in-state players in. Lindsey Took an unofficial visit earlier this month to Penn State. Penn State has the depth at linebacker, we just haven’t seen their full potential unlocked just yet. Lindsey is currently the 27th-ranked LB in the nation. As of right now, he does have an offer from Penn State. He has the length with very impressive vision. It is early, but Lindsey is a guy to keep an eye on for Penn State in 2024.

Jayden Bradford - 2024 4-star QB

Staying in 2024, the last player is four-star quarterback Jayden Bradford. Bradford is currently crystal balled to Penn State. [autotag]Jaxon Smolik[/autotag] headlines the quarterback class for Penn State in 2023. Bradford took an unofficial visit to Penn State back in July. He transferred to IMG Academy for this season. In terms of power five schools, Penn State doesn’t have too many to compete with. South Carolina, Louisville, NC State, and Virginia Tech are the main ones. However, the interest has been warm for Penn State, which is a good sign for the future of the Nittany Lions.

