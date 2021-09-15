Penn State football recruiting: two intriguing names to watch in 2023, 2024

This week is a big week as Penn State hosts the Auburn Tigers in Happy Valley, which will also be headlined by a visit from ESPN’s College Game Day.

With such a big week on tap, Penn State is hoping to capitalize on the exposure and atmosphere for a big recruiting weekend. Let’s take a look at a few recruiting updates for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State has continued to keep themselves busy off the field, bringing in talent to help their future. There are two players to keep an eye on throughout this season.

The first one is 2024 five-star defensive lineman T.A. Cunningham, who currently has several offers across the NCAA. Cunningham is not only the top defensive lineman in the nation in his class, but he also just turned 16 a few days ago and already has Power Five offers on the table.

Cunningham has blown College scouts away at an early age. He will be a guy to keep an eye on for a while, especially since he has plenty of time to verbally commit.

Another very interesting player to keep an eye on is a 2023 five-star linebacker named Anthony Hill Jr. He is a physical specimen who is athletic and plays with tons of aggression. He currently has Penn State in his top 12. We have seen plenty of linebackers come through Penn State and gone on to have very productive careers in the NFL. If they can manage to get Hill, that would be a huge get for the Nittany Lions.

BREAKING: 2023 LB Anthony Hill Jr. is down to 1️⃣2️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits More Here (Free): https://t.co/kCcBOKpYxQ pic.twitter.com/rrzfU344VZ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) September 14, 2021

The future is bright in Happy Valley. These two players are intriguing names to keep an eye on throughout the coming months.

