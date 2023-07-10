Penn State football recruiting snapshot: Four-star edge rusher Mylachi Williams
Penn State scored a nice in-state recruiting victory when it managed to keep Mylachi Williams from leaving the state. The four-star edge rusher from the Philadelphia area gave his commitment to Penn State’s Class of 2024, the third defensive lineman to commit to the Nittany Lions since Deion Barnes was named the team’s defensive line coach.
Williams joins Xavier Gilliam and De’Andre Cook as defensive line commits in Penn State’s Class of 2024, and Williams is the highest-rated of the bunch so far. Williams will come to Penn State from Drexel Hill, where he plays high school football for Monsignor Bonner. He is coming off a junior season with 50 tackles and 11 sacks and is gearing up for his senior season before making his way to Happy Valley next year.
Here is a snapshot look at Penn State commit Mylachi Williams.
Vitals
Hometown
Drexel Hill, PA
Projected Position
Edge
Height
6-3
215
Class
2024
Recruiting Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
–
19
56
Rivals
4
–
9
17
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
4
205
3
17
247 Composite
4
330
7
25
Recruitment
Attends Penn State junior day on January 14, 2023
Unofficial visit on March 18, 2023
Official visit on June 9, 2023
Offers
Duke
Massachusetts
Missouri
Pittsburgh
Syracuse
Temple
Villanova
Film
The best in PA stay in PA!!!🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/Yy8Exmkp12
— Mylachi Williams (@24MylachiW) July 9, 2023
Come home🦁🦁🦁!!! https://t.co/hcQeljb49V
— Mylachi Williams (@24MylachiW) July 9, 2023