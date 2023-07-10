Penn State football recruiting snapshot: Four-star edge rusher Mylachi Williams

Kevin McGuire
·1 min read

Penn State scored a nice in-state recruiting victory when it managed to keep Mylachi Williams from leaving the state. The four-star edge rusher from the Philadelphia area gave his commitment to Penn State’s Class of 2024, the third defensive lineman to commit to the Nittany Lions since Deion Barnes was named the team’s defensive line coach.

Williams joins Xavier Gilliam and De’Andre Cook as defensive line commits in Penn State’s Class of 2024, and Williams is the highest-rated of the bunch so far. Williams will come to Penn State from Drexel Hill, where he plays high school football for Monsignor Bonner. He is coming off a junior season with 50 tackles and 11 sacks and is gearing up for his senior season before making his way to Happy Valley next year.

Here is a snapshot look at Penn State commit Mylachi Williams.

Vitals

Hometown

Drexel Hill, PA

Projected Position

Edge

Height

6-3

Weight

215

Class

2024

Recruiting Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

19

56

Rivals

4

9

17

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

4

205

3

17

247 Composite

4

330

7

25

Recruitment

Offers

Film

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire

