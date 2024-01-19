Advertisement

Penn State football recruiting snapshot: Three-star athlete Caleb Brewer

Charlie Strella
·1 min read

Penn State outbeat many suitors, including Big Ten rivals Michigan for Reading, PA native Caleb Brewer. Brewer, a former wrestler, gave his pledge to the Nittany Lions right after the 2023 Blue-White Game.

Brewer is listed as an athlete on most recruiting websites but projects as an offensive lineman who can play on the defensive side if necessary. Brewer, a Wyomissing High School alum, follows his former teammate J'ven Williams to Penn State after Williams was the top-rated player in Pennsylvania a year ago. Williams and Brewer will now team up again and perhaps have a chance to show off their chemistry on the same line.

Here’s a snapshot of Penn State commit Caleb Brewer.

Vitals

Hometown

Reading, PA

Projected Position

Offensive lineman

Height

6′-4″

Weight

275

Class

2024

 

Recruiting Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

11

42

Rivals

3

1

2

ESPN

3

12

39

On3 Recruiting

4

14

65

247 Composite

4

581

1

3

 

Recruitment

Offers

  • Penn State

  • Army

  • Boston College

  • Charlotte

  • Cincinnati

  • Connecticut

  • Duke

  • Houston

  • Illinois

  • Kentucky

  • Maryland

  • Michigan

  • NC State

  • Nebraska

  • Northwestern

  • Ole Miss

  • Pittsburgh

  • Princeton

  • Rutgers

  • South Carolina

  • Syracuse

  • Tennessee

  • Toledo

  • Virginia Tech

  • West Virginia

  • Western Michigan

  • Wisconsin

  • Wyoming

Film

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire