Penn State football recruiting snapshot: Three-star athlete Caleb Brewer

Penn State outbeat many suitors, including Big Ten rivals Michigan for Reading, PA native Caleb Brewer. Brewer, a former wrestler, gave his pledge to the Nittany Lions right after the 2023 Blue-White Game.

Brewer is listed as an athlete on most recruiting websites but projects as an offensive lineman who can play on the defensive side if necessary. Brewer, a Wyomissing High School alum, follows his former teammate J'ven Williams to Penn State after Williams was the top-rated player in Pennsylvania a year ago. Williams and Brewer will now team up again and perhaps have a chance to show off their chemistry on the same line.

Here’s a snapshot of Penn State commit Caleb Brewer.

Vitals

Hometown Reading, PA Projected Position Offensive lineman Height 6′-4″ Weight 275 Class 2024

Recruiting Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 11 42 Rivals 3 – 1 2 ESPN 3 – 12 39 On3 Recruiting 4 – 14 65 247 Composite 4 581 1 3

Recruitment

Offers

Penn State

Army

Boston College

Charlotte

Cincinnati

Connecticut

Duke

Houston

Illinois

Kentucky

Maryland

Michigan

NC State

Nebraska

Northwestern

Ole Miss

Pittsburgh

Princeton

Rutgers

South Carolina

Syracuse

Tennessee

Toledo

Virginia Tech

West Virginia

Western Michigan

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Film

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire