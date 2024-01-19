Penn State football recruiting snapshot: Three-star athlete Caleb Brewer
Penn State outbeat many suitors, including Big Ten rivals Michigan for Reading, PA native Caleb Brewer. Brewer, a former wrestler, gave his pledge to the Nittany Lions right after the 2023 Blue-White Game.
Brewer is listed as an athlete on most recruiting websites but projects as an offensive lineman who can play on the defensive side if necessary. Brewer, a Wyomissing High School alum, follows his former teammate J'ven Williams to Penn State after Williams was the top-rated player in Pennsylvania a year ago. Williams and Brewer will now team up again and perhaps have a chance to show off their chemistry on the same line.
Here’s a snapshot of Penn State commit Caleb Brewer.
Vitals
Hometown
Reading, PA
Projected Position
Offensive lineman
Height
6′-4″
Weight
275
Class
2024
Recruiting Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
11
42
Rivals
3
–
1
2
ESPN
3
–
12
39
On3 Recruiting
4
–
14
65
247 Composite
4
581
1
3
Recruitment
Offers
Penn State
Army
Boston College
Charlotte
Cincinnati
Connecticut
Duke
Houston
Illinois
Kentucky
Maryland
NC State
Northwestern
Ole Miss
Pittsburgh
Princeton
South Carolina
Syracuse
Tennessee
Toledo
Virginia Tech
West Virginia
Western Michigan
Wyoming
Film
We are💙 @CoachSteveONeil @gobigrecruiting @coachjfranklin @CoachTrautFB pic.twitter.com/2EVBA18RQO
— Caleb Brewer (@Caleb_Brewer44) April 15, 2023
SIGNED: OL @Caleb_Brewer44
The PA kid is PSU bound 📌#NextGen24 • #WeAre pic.twitter.com/eRdQG3cBnF
— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 20, 2023