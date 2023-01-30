Penn State football recruiting profile: CB Zion Tracy

Andrew Harbaugh
After losing out on Joey Porter Jr. to the NFL Draft, Penn State continues to retool its cornerback room in recruiting. Zion Tracy is a four-star cornerback with plenty of athletic ability and size that Penn State looks for in their corners. He will have some time to develop and improve while providing Penn State with some depth.

Here is a snapshot look at one of the final pieces in Penn State’s Class of 2023 recruiting class.

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

437

2

44

Rivals

3

5

90

ESPN

3

On3 Recruiting

3

505

3

55

247 Composite

4

437

2

44

Vitals

Hometown

Glen Head, NY

Projected Position

Corner Back

Height

5′-11″

Weight

180 lb

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Scholarship offer on Sept. 3

  • Official visit on Sept. 9

 

Offers

  • Syracuse

  • Connecticut

  • Marshall

  • Rutgers

  • Temple

Film

Twitter

