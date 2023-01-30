Penn State football recruiting profile: CB Zion Tracy
After losing out on Joey Porter Jr. to the NFL Draft, Penn State continues to retool its cornerback room in recruiting. Zion Tracy is a four-star cornerback with plenty of athletic ability and size that Penn State looks for in their corners. He will have some time to develop and improve while providing Penn State with some depth.
Here is a snapshot look at one of the final pieces in Penn State’s Class of 2023 recruiting class.
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
437
2
44
Rivals
3
–
5
90
ESPN
3
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
3
505
3
55
247 Composite
4
437
2
44
Vitals
Hometown
Glen Head, NY
Projected Position
Corner Back
Height
5′-11″
Weight
180 lb
Class
2023
Recruitment
Scholarship offer on Sept. 3
#AGTG I am BLESSED & HONORED to receive an Official Offer to Penn State University!! #WeAre💙🤍 @Coach_Ander5on @ShawnB_247 @247fbrecruiting @SWiltfong247 @BrianDohn247 @BrianDohn247 @WriterLeader247 @247Sports @RivalsRichie @rivalskeenan @RivalsJohnson pic.twitter.com/8akh0PWGRi
— 11. (@ZionTracy11) September 3, 2022
Official visit on Sept. 9
Appreciate @PennStateFball for this amazing visit💙🤍 I had a Great Time! #WeAre @adamgorney @Coach_Ander5on @Rivals @RivalsFriedman @SWiltfong247 @BrianDohn247 @TDsTake @RyanSnyderOn3 pic.twitter.com/uva5KZ8lQ3
— 11. (@ZionTracy11) September 10, 2022
Offers
Syracuse
Connecticut
Marshall
Rutgers
Temple
Film
Last Go Around💨😅 @Coach_Ander5on @coachjfranklin https://t.co/HLUHOvn5yf
— 11. (@ZionTracy11) November 30, 2022
home🦁😌. @PennStateFball @PennStateRivals pic.twitter.com/4uMUqhpfkb
— 11. (@ZionTracy11) December 13, 2022
it’s official🥺🥲, signed and sealed💙🤍 #WeAre @PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/LlR4cKJUMn
— 11. (@ZionTracy11) December 21, 2022