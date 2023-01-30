Penn State football recruiting profile: CB Zion Tracy

After losing out on Joey Porter Jr. to the NFL Draft, Penn State continues to retool its cornerback room in recruiting. Zion Tracy is a four-star cornerback with plenty of athletic ability and size that Penn State looks for in their corners. He will have some time to develop and improve while providing Penn State with some depth.

Here is a snapshot look at one of the final pieces in Penn State’s Class of 2023 recruiting class.

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 437 2 44 Rivals 3 – 5 90 ESPN 3 – – – On3 Recruiting 3 505 3 55 247 Composite 4 437 2 44

Vitals

Hometown Glen Head, NY Projected Position Corner Back Height 5′-11″ Weight 180 lb Class 2023

Recruitment

Scholarship offer on Sept. 3

Official visit on Sept. 9

Offers

Syracuse

Connecticut

Marshall

Rutgers

Temple

