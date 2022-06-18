Penn State football recruiting profile: DL Tyriq Blanding

Much of the focus on Penn State’s efforts in the Class of 2023 has focused on the offensive side of the football, but the future of the defensive line continues to be a key area the Nittany Lions are concentrating on as well. Tyriq Blanding will be a part of those future plans in the trenches after committing to the program in mid-June.

Blanding committed to Penn State one week before he was scheduled to make an official visit to Michigan. Considered one of the top recruits in the state of New York, Blanding looks to follow in the same path that has led to a number of Penn State defensive linemen being drafted by NFL franchises. Penn State’s knack for developing defensive linemen could pay off in a big way with Blanding.

Here is everything you need to know about Blanding in Penn State’s Class of 2023.

Tyriq Blanding’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 N/A 1 61 Rivals 3 N/A 3 N/A ESPN N/A N/A N/A N/A On3 Recruiting 3 N/A 3 48 247 Composite 3 742 1 89

Vitals

Hometown Middle Village, NY Projected Position Defensive Tackle Height 6′-2″ Weight 265 lb Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on February 14, 2022

Unofficial visit on March 21, 2022.

Official visit on June 10, 2022.

Commits on June 17, 2022.

Offers

Arizona State

Boston College

Bowling Green

Buffalo

Maryland

Miami

Michigan

Nebraska

Oregon

Oregon State

Penn State

Pittsburgh

South Carolina

Syracuse

Temple

UMass

Washington

West Virginia

Film

Twitter

1

1