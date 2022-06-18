Penn State football recruiting profile: DL Tyriq Blanding
Much of the focus on Penn State’s efforts in the Class of 2023 has focused on the offensive side of the football, but the future of the defensive line continues to be a key area the Nittany Lions are concentrating on as well. Tyriq Blanding will be a part of those future plans in the trenches after committing to the program in mid-June.
Blanding committed to Penn State one week before he was scheduled to make an official visit to Michigan. Considered one of the top recruits in the state of New York, Blanding looks to follow in the same path that has led to a number of Penn State defensive linemen being drafted by NFL franchises. Penn State’s knack for developing defensive linemen could pay off in a big way with Blanding.
Here is everything you need to know about Blanding in Penn State’s Class of 2023.
Tyriq Blanding’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
N/A
1
61
Rivals
3
N/A
3
N/A
ESPN
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
On3 Recruiting
3
N/A
3
48
247 Composite
3
742
1
89
Vitals
Hometown
Middle Village, NY
Projected Position
Defensive Tackle
Height
6′-2″
Weight
265 lb
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on February 14, 2022
Unofficial visit on March 21, 2022.
Official visit on June 10, 2022.
Commits on June 17, 2022.
Offers
Arizona State
Boston College
Bowling Green
Buffalo
Maryland
Miami
Oregon State
Pittsburgh
South Carolina
Syracuse
Temple
UMass
Washington
West Virginia
Film
110% committed #weare #PSU pic.twitter.com/Q18DRQvZNk
— Tyriq Blanding (@Tyriq58) June 18, 2022
Thankyou @PennStateFball for having
me, really enjoyed the visit
@coachifranklin @Coach_MannyDiaz@CoachJScott_DL @DBarnes_18@ZemaitisTouch_ @calebtyler_psu@CoachAlexCoombs @alexgleitman@jaynycbee @ShawnB_247@RivalsFriedman @BrianDohn247 pic.twitter.com/btPX9u6cod
— Tyriq Blanding (@Tyriq58) March 25, 2022
Blessed to have received an offer from @PennStateFball @coachjfranklin @DBarnes_18 @CoachJScott_DL @alexgleitman pic.twitter.com/Odau0DK1Ym
— Tyriq Blanding (@Tyriq58) February 14, 2022
