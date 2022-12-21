Penn State football recruiting profile: LB Kaveion Keys
Penn State has a long history of award-winning and successful NFL players all hailing from the linebacker position. Jack Ham, Paul Posluszny, and Micah Parsons are just a couple of linebackers who have been difference-makers at Penn State and the NFL.
Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz and his new aggressive defense need linebackers to be successful and in comes Kaveion Keys. The four-star linebacker from Virginia won’t have a far trip north but a long journey will begin next year with Diaz making him the linebacker he needs in his defense.
Here is a snapshot look at one of the final pieces in Penn State’s Class of 2023 recruiting class.
Kaveion Keys' Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
187
5
15
Rivals
3
–
8
30
ESPN
3
–
9
30
On3 Recruiting
4
177
4
24
247 Composite
4
279
4
21
Vitals
Hometown
Richmond, VA
Projected Position
Linebacker
Height
6′-3″
Weight
205 lb
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on January 29, 2022
Blessed to say that I’ve received a offer from Penn State University! @Coachpoindexter @AthleticsVarina @mlew620 pic.twitter.com/YWKTXc3P3k
— Kaveion Keys (@KaveionKeys) January 29, 2022
Official visit to Penn State on June 24, 2022.
Commits to North Carolina on August 29, 2022
100% committed 🐏🐏 pic.twitter.com/sd6blMeRvI
— Kaveion Keys (@KaveionKeys) August 29, 2022
Decommits from North Carolina on December 8, 2022
— Kaveion Keys (@KaveionKeys) December 8, 2022
Commits to Penn State on December 16, 2022
100% committed!!! pic.twitter.com/OpJ5uWZznf
— Kaveion Keys (@KaveionKeys) December 16, 2022
Offers