Penn State football recruiting profile: LB Kaveion Keys

Andrew Harbaugh
·1 min read

Penn State has a long history of award-winning and successful NFL players all hailing from the linebacker position. Jack Ham, Paul Posluszny, and Micah Parsons are just a couple of linebackers who have been difference-makers at Penn State and the NFL.

Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz and his new aggressive defense need linebackers to be successful and in comes Kaveion Keys. The four-star linebacker from Virginia won’t have a far trip north but a long journey will begin next year with Diaz making him the linebacker he needs in his defense.

Here is a snapshot look at one of the final pieces in Penn State’s Class of 2023 recruiting class.

Kaveion Keys' Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

187

5

15

Rivals

3

8

30

ESPN

3

9

30

On3 Recruiting

4

177

4

24

247 Composite

4

279

4

21

Vitals

Hometown

Richmond, VA

Projected Position

Linebacker

Height

6′-3″

Weight

205 lb

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on January 29, 2022

  • Official visit to Penn State on June 24, 2022.

  • Commits to North Carolina on August 29, 2022

  • Decommits from North Carolina on December 8, 2022

Offers

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire

