Penn State football recruiting profile: RB Cameron Wallace

After scoring a pair of stud running backs in the Class of 2022 with Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, Penn State added some good depth to the running back position in the Class of 2023 with the addition of Cameron Wallace. Wallace is a three-star running back with plenty of athletic skill and potential to be a quality back in the backfield in the years to come, and he will have some time to develop and improve while providing Penn State with some depth.

Here is a snapshot look at one of the final pieces in Penn State’s Class of 2023 recruiting class.

Cameron Wallace's Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 99 101 Rivals 3 – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 3 – 67 43 247 Composite 3 1,046 89 105

Vitals

Hometown Mount Vernon, GA Projected Position Running Back Height 6′-0″ Weight 180 lb Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on October 13, 2022

Official visit to Penn State on November 11, 2022.

Offers

Penn State

East Carolina

Georgia Tech

Indiana

Michigan State

Middle Tennessee

Film

Twitter

I’m very blessed to have received these awards🙏🏾 #AGTG

All-Region player of the year✅

Offensive MVP of The Year✅

Region 3 Player of The Year✅

State track champions✅ @moco_football @VTRAIN95 @RecruitGeorgia @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/nG9BI0ZXv7 — ÛÑØ〽️ (@cameronwallac1) December 16, 2022

