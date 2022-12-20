Penn State football recruiting profile: RB Cameron Wallace
After scoring a pair of stud running backs in the Class of 2022 with Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, Penn State added some good depth to the running back position in the Class of 2023 with the addition of Cameron Wallace. Wallace is a three-star running back with plenty of athletic skill and potential to be a quality back in the backfield in the years to come, and he will have some time to develop and improve while providing Penn State with some depth.
Here is a snapshot look at one of the final pieces in Penn State’s Class of 2023 recruiting class.
Cameron Wallace's Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
99
101
Rivals
3
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
3
–
67
43
247 Composite
3
1,046
89
105
Vitals
Hometown
Mount Vernon, GA
Projected Position
Running Back
Height
6′-0″
Weight
180 lb
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on October 13, 2022
Extremely blessed to receive a(n) offer from Penn state university🙏🏾!!! @chrismahon_ @knnysndrs @coachseider @coachjfranklin @VTRAIN95 @RecruitGeorgia @ChadSimmons_ @Mansell247 @On3Recruits @BrianDohn247 @247Sports pic.twitter.com/OO7QyDigWf
— ÛÑØ〽️ (@cameronwallac1) October 14, 2022
Official visit to Penn State on November 11, 2022.
🦁💙?? @PennStateFball @PSULawnBoyz pic.twitter.com/tbZ4RKjNJ9
— ÛÑØ〽️ (@cameronwallac1) December 1, 2022
I had a terrific weekend here in the valley!!,They are some good people!! 💙🦁#WeAre #Happeyvalley #AGTG @coachjfranklin @coachseider @CoachCBW @JeremyO_Johnson @247recruiting @MohrRecruiting @On3Recruits @RecruitGeorgia pic.twitter.com/37jr3GxuEI
— ÛÑØ〽️ (@cameronwallac1) November 14, 2022
Looking good down in the valley👀@PennStateFball @MohrRecruiting @RecruitGeorgia @moco_football pic.twitter.com/RTJFWa4AyA
— ÛÑØ〽️ (@cameronwallac1) November 12, 2022
Offers
Penn State
East Carolina
Georgia Tech
Indiana
Middle Tennessee
Film
𝕴’𝖒 𝖈𝖔𝖒𝖎𝖓𝖌 𝕳𝖔𝖒𝖊🦁 #weare #happyvalley @PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/MH4q1oFpvR
— ÛÑØ〽️ (@cameronwallac1) December 19, 2022
I’m very blessed to have received these awards🙏🏾 #AGTG
All-Region player of the year✅
Offensive MVP of The Year✅
Region 3 Player of The Year✅
State track champions✅ @moco_football @VTRAIN95 @RecruitGeorgia @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/nG9BI0ZXv7
— ÛÑØ〽️ (@cameronwallac1) December 16, 2022
Thanks for stopping by!!!🦁💙💙@PennStateFball @coachjfranklin @coachseider @Coachpoindexter pic.twitter.com/OSXdTE8k7j
— ÛÑØ〽️ (@cameronwallac1) December 14, 2022
I’m blessed to be region 3A Player of the Year🙏🏾🦅!!!! @moco_football @VTRAIN95 @RecruitGeorgia pic.twitter.com/c6sFB3HUYI
— ÛÑØ〽️ (@cameronwallac1) December 5, 2022