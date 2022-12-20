Penn State football recruiting profile: RB Cameron Wallace

Kevin McGuire
After scoring a pair of stud running backs in the Class of 2022 with Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, Penn State added some good depth to the running back position in the Class of 2023 with the addition of Cameron Wallace. Wallace is a three-star running back with plenty of athletic skill and potential to be a quality back in the backfield in the years to come, and he will have some time to develop and improve while providing Penn State with some depth.

Here is a snapshot look at one of the final pieces in Penn State’s Class of 2023 recruiting class.

Cameron Wallace's Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

99

101

Rivals

3

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

3

67

43

247 Composite

3

1,046

89

105

Vitals

Hometown

Mount Vernon, GA

Projected Position

Running Back

Height

6′-0″

Weight

180 lb

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on October 13, 2022

  • Official visit to Penn State on November 11, 2022.

 

Offers

  • Penn State

  • East Carolina

  • Georgia Tech

  • Indiana

  • Michigan State

  • Middle Tennessee

Film

Twitter

