Penn State football recruiting: Players to keep on the radar

Penn State heads back on the road this week to take on Marylan as they look to snap a three-game losing streak. Off the field, however, Penn State remains active on the recruiting trail in hopes of putting together a roster that will fill some holes that have been magnified in recent weeks. Adding to the ongoing recruiting fun is the constant speculation about whether or not James Franklin will be around to see things through to the next level in recruiting.

This all makes for a very important stretch of time leading up to the early signing period in December.

Here are a few players for the Nittany Lions to keep on the radar.

The first one is a four-star offensive lineman in Aamil Wagner. He recently set his commitment date for November 11, and is currently crystal balled to Penn State.

Penn State’s offensive line has been on and off this year and they have seen their better seasons. Adding to the line is essential for Penn State to allow their skill position players to fulfill their potential.

Penn State has started to build their line for their future, including 2022 offensive tackle Drew Shelton and 2023 interior offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier.

The next recruit to keep and eye on is a five-star athlete from the 2023 class in Joenel Aguero. He recently announced his top 10 schools, and Penn State made the list.

Continue to guide me lord 🙏🏾

(Recruitment 100% open ) pic.twitter.com/MuPmZe4qk5 — Joenel Aguero (@Joenel_33) October 30, 2021

There are no crystal ball predictions for the speedy athlete, but he did send out a tweet last week saying he was ready to make his decision. Aguero will be a very intriguing player to watch in the coming weeks.

I’m ready to make my decision 👀 — Joenel Aguero (@Joenel_33) October 29, 2021

Our last player is a 2023 four-star cornerback from Alabama in Jahlil Hurley. Hurley recently announced his top 10 schools and Penn State cracked the list.

BREAKING: Four-star CB Jahlil Hurley is down to 8️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits The 6’3 170 CB from Florence, AL is ranked as a Top 30 player in the 2023 Class More Here (FREE): https://t.co/4vDcxhA8RA pic.twitter.com/Lyvw69oeyi — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 31, 2021

The Nittany Lions are going to be losing a lot of secondary talent in the coming years. Not only have they started to bolster their offensive line recruiting, but they have also done a nice job at luring in strong, versatile prospects in their secondary as well.

Despite the up-and-down season, the Nittany Lions have still had a productive year of recruiting. These players will be crucial to watch in the coming weeks as they narrow down their schools.

