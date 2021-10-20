Penn State football recruiting: Future Nittany Lion performance update

We are just three days away from Penn State’s matchup against Illinois.

We have seen a few 2022 NFL mock drafts with Penn State players in the first round, and even some actually selected in the first round.

This should make it promising for future recruits coming to Happy Valley.

Let’s take another look at some updates on future Nittany Lions.

One point worth noting is that Alabama recently passed Penn State in the 2022 recruiting rankings after five-star tight end Jaheel Skinner committed to the Crimson Tide. But for now, Penn State remains on top of the Big Ten recruiting rankings midway through October.

To start, 2022 four-star quarterback Drew Allar continues to shine every week, going 14/17 for 311 yards and five touchdowns. Sean Clifford has had a productive season thus far, and the future is also bright for James Franklin and their quarterback room.

Another future Nittany Lion who had an impressive performance was three-star wide receiver/cornerback Omari Evans, who recorded 150 passing yards and two touchdowns as well as 239 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

If you watch his film, Evans is an elusive back with elite speed that makes him tough to catch. Like another Penn State recruit Kristan Driver, Evans is a player that screams versatility and athleticism.

Pretty cool to note that a few Penn State coaches spent the bye week visiting future Nittany Lions from across the country.

Awesome night watching Penn State recruit Drew Allar in Medina with @coachjfranklin @BernieKosarQB and Euclid’s own Mike Yurcich, Drew’s future PSU OC. pic.twitter.com/pbr9Z6wWuC — John Kosich (@KosichJohn) October 16, 2021

Penn State football has a very bright future, which should certainly be a key factor to help keep James Franklin in Happy Valley, despite the USC and LSU head coaching rumors.

