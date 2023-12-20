Penn State football recruiting class 2024: Meet Nittany Lions’ early signees

Once again, head coach James Franklin appears to be on the verge of solidifying another Top 20 recruiting haul — one with little intrigue or drama at the finish line.

Most members of Penn State football's 2024 recruiting class are expected to make their verbal commitments binding today, the first of this cycle's two National Signing Day events. You can follow the recruits as they sign below by REFRESHING your web browser.

The Nittany Lions' 25-man class is expected to battle Michigan and Oregon for the No. 2 spot in the new Big Ten's team rankings — considerably behind Ohio State, which is the running for the nation's top collection of talent.

The Lions' wealth and star rankings in this class are evenly spread among position groups. Highlights include stellar hauls at running back and along the offensive line, which includes five members.

Penn State also is adding one of the nation's top tight end prospects (Luke Reynolds, Connecticut) and one of the highest-rated quarterbacks (Ethan Grunkemeyer, Ohio), as well. Though Reynolds owns the only prestigious 5-star recognition in this class (by 247Sports), Pittsburgh-area running back Quinton Martin is ranked just below by national industry rankings.

Though little change is expected, this class could potentially add members through the second, traditional National Signing Day on Feb. 7.

THE LATEST: 2024 Penn State football official signees

