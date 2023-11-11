Penn State football rankings: Where will Nittany Lions fall in rankings after Michigan loss?

No. 9 Penn State football fell to No. 3 Michigan 24-15 at home on Saturday, dashing its chances at a Big Ten Championship berth and likely a New Year's Six bowl.

James Franklin's Nittany Lions (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) had nothing going offensively, with only 238 yards of offense to score 15 points, six of which came with PSU trailing by multiple scores with less than two minutes left.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Drew Allar completed 10 of 22 passes for 70 yards and a touchdown, along with 49 rushing yards and another TD. The first-year starting quarterback averaged just 3.2 yards per pass attempt against the Wolverines.

Penn State's struggles will result in a fall in the Week 12 college football polls. But how far will the Nittany Lions drop in the next College Football Playoff rankings?

Here's a look at where the Nittany Lions could land in the next polls:

Penn State has faltered in both of its matchups with top-10 opponents, falling to Michigan 24-15 on Saturday after dropping its game against Ohio State 20-12 earlier in the year in similar fashion.

The Nittany Lions were gashed by Wolverines running back Blake Corum, who accumulated 145 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. Despite opposing quarterback J.J. McCarthy, a Heisman Trophy candidate, attempting only eight passes on the afternoon, Penn State couldn't get enough going offensively to pull an upset.

Penn State will likely slide out of the top 10 and into the mid-teens, next to fellow two-loss teams Oregon State, Tennessee, Missouri and Oklahoma State. Tennessee and Mizzou face off Saturday, meaning one will drop out of the top 15.

No. 1 Ohio State: vs. Michigan State (7:30 p.m. ET)

No. 2 Georgia: vs. No. 9 Ole Miss (7 p.m. ET)

No. 3 Michigan: 24-15 win vs. No. 10 Penn State

No. 4 Florida State: vs. Miami (3:30 p.m. ET)

No. 5 Washington: vs. No. 18 Utah (3:30 p.m. ET)

No. 6 Oregon: vs. USC (10:30 p.m. ET)

No. 7 Texas: at TCU (7:30 p.m. ET)

No. 8 Alabama: 49-14 win over Kentucky

No. 9 Ole Miss: at No. 2 Georgia

No. 10 Penn State: 24-15 loss to No. 3 Michigan

No. 11 Louisville: Idle

No. 12 Oregon State: vs. Stanford (5:30 p.m. ET)

No. 13 Tennessee: at No. 14 Missouri (3:30 p.m. ET)

No. 14 Missouri: vs. No. 13 Tennessee (3:30 p.m. ET)

No. 15 Oklahoma State: at UCF (3:30 p.m. ET)

Final ranking projection: 14th

