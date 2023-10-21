Penn State football rankings: Where will Nittany Lions fall in top 25 rankings after OSU loss?

No. 6 Penn State football fell to No. 3 Ohio State 20-12 on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

Coach James Franklin and the Nittany Lions (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten play) struggled offensively against the Buckeyes (7-0, 4-0), dropping their first game of the year in a game in which they limited the Buckeyes to just two offensive touchdowns (one of which was the result of a wiped-away PSU defensive touchdown).

Redshirt freshman quarterback Drew Allar completed only 18 of 43 passes for 191 yards with no interceptions and a late touchdown throw to Kaden Saunders with the game nearly out of reach. The Nittany Lions gained only 255 yards to Ohio State's 367.

Penn State's inability to get anything going on offense, coupled with the loss, should see a noticeable drop for the Nittany Lions in the Week 9 college football rankings. But how far will Penn State fall in the US LBM Coaches Poll and AP Top 25?

Here's a look at where the Nittany Lions could land in the latest college football rankings:

After falling to a highly ranked, undefeated opponent, Penn State shouldn't drop too far in the rankings. Multiple one-loss teams are ranked in the high teens, but the Nittany Lions should fall out of the top 10.

Penn State's best win is a 31-0 dominant victory over Iowa, currently ranked 23rd in the Coaches Poll. Here's a look at the Week 8 results for teams around Penn State, and how that might impact the Nittany Lions' rankings:

No. 1 Georgia: Bye

No. 2 Michigan: vs. Michigan State (7:30 p.m. ET)

No. 3 Ohio State: 20-12 win vs. No. 6 Penn State

No. 4 Florida State: vs. No. 17 Duke (7:30 p.m. ET)

No. 5 Washington: vs. Arizona State (10:30 p.m. ET)

No. 6 Penn State: 20-12 loss vs. No. 3 Ohio State

No. 7 Oklahoma: 31-29 win vs. UCF

T-8 Alabama: vs. No. 15 Tennessee

T-8 Texas: at Houston

No. 10 North Carolina: vs. Virginia (6:30 p.m.)

No. 11 Oregon: vs. Washington State

No. 12 Ole Miss: at Auburn (7 p.m. ET)

No. 13 Oregon State: Bye

No. 14 Utah: No. 16 USC (7 p.m. ET)

No. 15 Tennessee: at T-8 Alabama

Final ranking projection: 12th

