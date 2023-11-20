Your Penn State football quarterback Friday? Drew Allar should be ready to go

Injured Penn State football quarterback Drew Allar is expected to be ready to start Black Friday's game vs. Michigan State.

Head coach James Franklin said, that though it's early in the practice week, Allar should be able to play on Detroit's Ford Field despite suffering an upper-body injury in the victory over Rutgers.

"All indications, I would think we’ll be back to normal,” Franklin said.

The PSU grades: Why QB Beau Pribula and his 'super powers' are best for Penn State football now | Bodani

Drew Allar abruptly left another defensive domination of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Beaver Stadium early in the third quarter in the middle of an offensive series.

Allar jogged to the sideline, in visible pain, almost immediately after picking up 8 yards and a first down on the Nittany Lions' initial drive of the second half. He took the following snap and threw it awkwardly out of bounds and incomplete.

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) prepares to air out a pass to the end zone during an NCAA football game against Rutgers Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

It appeared that he may have injured his arm or shoulder on the running play — Franklin has still not provided specifics. It was Allar's third planned run of the afternoon and he picked up good chunks of yards on each.

But Allar is prized for his throwing potential, not his running.

Redshirt freshman Beau Pribula came in and quickly provided a jolt with a 39-yard run into the red zone. He finished the game in fine fashion, running seven more times for 71 yards and a touchdown. He completed his only pass for 9 yards to tight end Tyler Waren.

Allar, meanwhile, was just 6-of-13 passing for 79 yards before leaving.

Franklin noted that even if Allar is ready to start and proceed as normal Friday evening, that Pribula would remain a part of the game plan.

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

