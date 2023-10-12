A Penn State football problem? Not Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. Here's why ...

The Penn State football numbers don't show it. They actually do Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen a disservice, according to their coach.

The Nittany Lions' dual running backs certainly are NFL prospects-in-waiting. No matter that their rushing yards and yards-per-carry averages have dipped in 2023. No matter that neither has a run longer than 19 yards through the first half of this season.

They still are improving − often in ways spectators don't notice, said running backs coach JaJuan Seider.

They are primed to continue building their playing-arsenal, so to speak, and do it, admirably enough, together. Next up is Saturday's raining homecoming against Massachusetts, a six-touchdown underdog.

“If fans can watch the game and not get caught up in the numbers," Seider said, "just watch these guys in pass-(protection) ... Watch these guys catch the ball, watch these guys finish.

"Do they finish their block, do they finish their run, do they finish their catch? I can say this, honestly, they are doing that, getting better, week-in and week-out.

"And we’re taking everybody’s best shot."

The fan and media scrutiny has only increased as Singleton's game-breaking runs from last year have failed to materialize. How Allen owns the only 100-yard rushing game between them − a 103-yard effort against FCS Delaware.

As opponents have sold-out to halt both tailbacks, employing extra defenders around scrimmage, clear runways have disappeared. Singleton's per-carry average has dropped from 6.8 last season to 3.8. He had a dozen 20-yard-plus runs in 2022 and is still waiting on his first now.

Seider, who has coached at Penn State since 2018, assured reporters that his sophomores are actually better versions of themselves this fall.

He points to how consistent both are at producing positive, "dirty runs" − tough, leg-churning, unglamorous gains of 4, 5 and 6 yards. How they've increased their role in the pass game, Singleton, in particular. He led the Lions with 49 receiving yards at Illinois and six catches at Northwestern.

"You got to take what they give you," Seider said about opposing defenses. "Being patient with the process, knowing every play’s not going to be a home run, but there's ways to grind out wins, you can grind out first downs.

"If you really think about who we are right now, we’re a very functional offense. We can beat you in a bunch of ways. You watch Michigan two years ago, this is basically what they did. They’d grind you out ... I’m not saying we're Michigan, but you can see some similarities.

"We're also" he said, "keeping our defense fresh."

Sure enough, Penn State leads the nation in time of possession. They also are still a respectable No. 24 nationally in rushing yards per game (194.8).

“I really like where we're at, contrary to belief," Seider said with a smile. He pointed out how Singleton and Allen have not owned the luxury of wearing down opponents in a close, four-quarter game. Penn State has beaten each opponent by at least 17 points.

The biggest tests, and possible judgments, for Singleton and Allen come starting Oct. 21 at Ohio State. College Football Playoff favorite Michigan and improving Maryland follow.

Their special Penn State football bond

Through it all, both elite-talent tailbacks are not only buying into the patience and gradual growth of their system but also willing to do it together, Seider said. They willingly share carries and attention, even amid the ever-growing financial benefits of name, image and likeness deals.

They are roommates off the field and, as Seider points out, each other's best teacher on it − studying, critiquing, uplifting one another.

"I might never get two kids this focused on football in my life. They’re not really concerned about this other stuff going on outside of football, this NIL world. Someone could have plucked them. I know other teams tried to do that this offseason, tried to play one against the other (with NIL offers).

"But they’re getting their touches (here). They really are co-starters. ... I think they really embrace playing with each other, and that’s important in a selfish society.

And, as Seider noted, "it's my job to make sure these guys are healthy when they leave here. Because, at the end of the day, that’s their main goal: to get a degree, play great football and get to the NFL."

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

