When is Penn State football pro day?

This week marks the start of the NFL combine in Indianapolis, which is widely considered the most important week of the draft circuit for NFL draft hopefuls. But another key date for Penn State’s football players with their eyes on the NFL has been officially confirmed.

Penn State will host its football pro day on Thursday, March 24. The event is a combine-type event that is designed to show off Penn State players who want to show what they can do in front of the eyes of NFL coaches and scouts.

This year’s pro day will likely be a big one for Penn State with a good number of talented players entering the draft pool, including wide receiver Jahan Dotson and safety Jaquan Brisker. Both Dotson and Brisker opted out of Penn State’s bowl game and the Senior Bowl, which makes the combine and pro day a little more important for some scouts and coaches.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin came away amazed at what he saw at Penn State’s pro day event in 2021. Tomlin called Penn State’s a freak show after witnessing the event in person. The Steelers went on to draft tight end Pat Freiermuth in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft after spending some time working out Freiermuth at the pro day event.

Former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons praised Penn State head coach James Franklin for having he and other Nittany Lions prepared well for taking the next step to the NFL. Franklin’s experience in the NFL certainly helps organize a structured plan to send players off to succeed at the next level.

Penn State’s pro day will take place a few days after the start of Penn State’s spring football practices. Penn State begins spring football practices on Monday, March 21. Franklin will hold a spring press conference on that same day.

Penn State’s Blue-White Game will be held on Saturday, April 23.

