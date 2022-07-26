Penn State football player gallery: OT Juice Scruggs

As we continue our series of player galleries for Penn State, the next one is offensive tackle Juice Scruggs.

This was mentioned before, but the recognition is there for Scruggs. He just needs to prove he is capable of being a productive starter on Penn State’s offensive line, which he is.

Here are the top moments from Scruggs’ time at Penn State thus far.

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Cameron Brown (26) returns an interception past Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.

Penn State At Ohio State Football

Penn State offensive linemen Mike Miranda, left, and Juice Scruggs complain about the Iowa Hawkeyes fan noise after committing a false start penalty in the fourth quarter against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

20211009 Iowavspennstate

Penn State offensive linemen Mike Miranda, left, and Juice Scruggs complain about the Iowa Hawkeyes fan noise after committing a false start penalty in the second quarter against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

20211009 Iowavspennstate

Sep 25, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive linesman Juice Scruggs (70) rings the victory bell following the completion of the game against the Villanova Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Villanova 38-17. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 28: Will Levis #7 of the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrates his second half touchdown with Juice Scruggs #70 while playing the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 28, 2020 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 28: Sean Clifford #14 of the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrates his first half touchdown with Juice Scruggs #70 next to Hunter Reynolds #27 of the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 28, 2020 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Penn State offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) points out a blocking assignment against Michigan during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa.on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Nov 6, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) drops back to pass as s offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) blocks Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Ami Finau (55) during the first half at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 17, 2021; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) looks on during the Penn State spring practice at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Alberti-USA TODAY Sports