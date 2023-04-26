Penn State football player charged with assault after fight at frat in State College

A Penn State football player in line for a starting job was charged Wednesday with two misdemeanors after being accused of punching a man in the face at a fraternity.

A fight broke out in February after junior tight end Theo J. Johnson, 22, refused to leave a fraternity along East Prospect Avenue, State College police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

Johnson was asked to leave because he was not wearing a wristband that was required for the event, police wrote. Surveillance video showed Johnson punch the man during the argument, police wrote.

The man was diagnosed with a concussion at Mount Nittany Medical Center. His sunglasses — valued at more than $560 — were broken in the brawl, police wrote.

A court document did not list a defense lawyer for Johnson. He was charged with one misdemeanor count each of simple assault and criminal mischief. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 24.

“We are aware of the charges against Theo Johnson,” Penn State Athletics wrote in a statement. “These alleged actions do not reflect the values and standards of our program and will be addressed. We will not comment any further as this is an ongoing legal matter.”

Johnson is in position to be an important part of Penn State’s offense after last year’s starter — Brenton Strange — entered the 2023 NFL Draft.

He caught 20 passes for 328 yards and four touchdowns during the 2022 season. Johnson did not play in Penn State’s Blue-White game this spring.