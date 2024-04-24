Penn State football player’s assault of tow truck driver left man with fractured rib, police say

A starting Penn State defensive end was charged Wednesday with assault after a scuffle with a tow truck driver, one that left the man with a fractured rib.

Abdul J. Carter, 20, was accused of forcefully pulling the driver from his truck and throwing him to the ground in March outside of a student apartment complex in College Township.

The Half Moon Valley Towing driver attempted to tow Carter’s 2022 Dodge Challenger because it did not have a parking pass, State College police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

Carter questioned the driver after his car alarm sounded and told an officer that he believes Dodge Challengers are stolen frequently and wanted to be certain his was being towed legally, police wrote.

The interaction, police wrote, escalated from there.

Carter was accused of grabbing the man from behind as he tried to get into the truck and then, police wrote, carried the man across the parking lot and threw him onto the grass. Carter also held the man down for a few moments, police wrote.

At least some of the tussle was caught on video, police wrote.

Carter was charged with one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one summary count of harassment. He was issued a summons. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 22. Defense lawyer Julian Allatt said he was unable to immediately comment.

Carter played in the annual Blue-White game earlier this month. An email left with Penn State was not immediately returned.

Carter is a projected starter on defense and is expected to play a major role for the Nittany Lions this season. He accumulated 11 sacks over the last two seasons as a linebacker, making first team All-Big Ten from the coaches and second team All-Big Ten from the media as a sophomore. Carter was then moved to defensive end this offseason.

While he was not draft eligible this year, Carter’s move to the new position is expected to increase his stock ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, the first that he’s eligible to enter.

CDT reporter Jon Sauber contributed to this report.