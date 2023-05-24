Penn State football to play on Black Friday. Here's the how and why ...

Penn State football will play on Black Friday for the first time in more than 40 years.

And it will do so in prime time.

The Nittany Lions' regular season-ending clash at Michigan State has been pushed up a day, according to school officials. The game will be played at Ford Field in Detroit on Friday, Nov. 24. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. on NBC with streaming on Peacock.

The Lions already had two prime time games scheduled for the upcoming 2023 season, both at Beaver Stadium − Sept. 2 vs. West Virginia (7:30 p.m., NBC) and Sept. 23 vs. Iowa (8 p.m., CBS).

Penn State head coach James Franklin walks out of an offensive huddle during a timeout in the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in State College. His highly-ranked 2023 team will now play at least three times in prime time -- including on Black Friday.

The Michigan State game shift was first predicted by ESPN in a report on the new Big Ten media rights contract. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Big Ten schools, including Penn State, have recently agreed to scheduling concessions as part of a revenue-generating plan that will include more November night games.

If Penn State's predicted preseason Top 10 holds, the Friday night game could hold Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff implications. Michigan and Ohio State will play the following day at noon.

Penn State last played on the day after Thanksgiving in the early 1980s against former season-ending rival Pitt.

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on Twitter @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Penn State football: Black Friday vs. Michigan State in Ford Field