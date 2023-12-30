Penn State football Peach Bowl report card vs. Ole Miss: What happened to the defense?

ATLANTA — The Penn State football defense, this No. 1 unit nationally in yards allowed and sacks, just could not catch up in Saturday's Peach Bowl.

The wicked, fast pace was one thing. The Ole Miss Rebels, as expected, fired off plays at a stunning rate.

The second was simply not being able to guard all options, especially once they got their run game going in the third quarter.

No one had put up 500-plus yards on the Lions all season. Rarely, ever, for that matter.

Certainly not with half of the fourth quarter still to play.

Here are your grades for Penn State's collapsing, stunning 38-25 defeat in Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

Offense: C-

Dec 30, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) reacts to a referee against the Mississippi Rebels in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions' run game started well, both Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. But when the Rebels' defense clamped down up front, Allar and the pass game had no answers.

Consider that no Penn State wideout had a reception deep into the third quarter. That mode could not be sustainable, no matter how good the tight ends.

Especially not once you fall behind by two touchdowns.

Defense: D

These Lions really seemed to miss their leaders — cornerbacks Kalen King and Johnny Dixon and rush-end Chop Robinson, all opt-outs.

Same, too, in a way for do-everything linebacker Abdul Carter, who suffered an early injury and tried to play on but didn't look himself in the second half.

The Lions were scorched for more than 540 yards while falling behind by three touchdowns. They seemed almost helpless to guard tight end Caden Prieskorn, who caught 10 passes on 11 targets for 136 yards and two scores.

Special teams: B-

Punter Riley Thompson was a stud again, averaging 49.4 yards on his five punts.

The coverage units were solid, as always.

Kicker Alex Felkins got mixed results. While he was true on his short field goal attempt early, his key 51-yarder at the the beginning of the fourth quarter was blocked easily at scrimmage.

Coaching: D

The Lions ended up being more short-handed than expected with late scratches to offensive tackle Olu Fashanu and cornerback Kalen King.

That was difficult against the fully-manned Rebels.

But, still, the offense never seemed in sync after the first couple of possessions. Allar looked off from the start, which begged for a full series from backup Beau Pribula once they got down by two touchdowns.

It never happened.

Allar finished 19-of-39 passing for 295 yards and two scores, though he never truly looked capable of leading his team all the way back.

Overall: D+

The Lions needed to be able to keep pace offensively but never really stood a chance.

They survived in the first half, thanks to a fortunate tipped-pass-and-run by tight end Tyler Warren. But they had no answers later and appeared to make few adjustments that mattered.

Why was Allar not able to get the ball outside against a mediocre defense, especially with wideout Tre Wallace back?

This group looked like the feeble, can't-pass units that were crippled by Ohio State and Michigan.

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Penn State football, Ole Miss in Peach Bowl: Why Jaxson Dart starred