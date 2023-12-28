A Penn State football Peach Bowl poll: Sheetz or Wawa? And the winner is ...

ATLANTA — Defensive tackle Dvon Ellies may be the most skilled culinary member of this Penn State football team.

He's known for his Cajun chicken and shrimp alfredo.

He said he's developing his own barbecue sauce. (He would not yet reveal ingredients or taste details).

But he's not above eating at convenience stores because he is, of course, a college kid, after all. Same for his Penn State teammates. Even his coaches.

So while the Nittany Lions are preparing for Saturday's Peach Bowl vs. Ole Miss, a polling question found its way among the more pressing points about position match-ups and coaching changes and leaving legacies.

Because Pennsylvania is known for its eat-at-a-convenience-store popularity — and its long-running feud of which is the best ...

During a Peach Bowl week press conference, Penn State defensive tackle Dvon Ellies (far right) explained how he'd settle the long-running convenience store food war in Pennsylvania (Sheetz vs. Wawa) (Jason Parkhurst via Abell Images for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl)

East vs. West.

The Big Mozz vs. the Gobbler.

Wawa vs. Sheetz?

A two-day Penn State polling gave the slight edge to ...

Sheetz pulled ahead early, including votes from quarterback Drew Allar and tight ends coach Ty Howle.

Wawa rallied, in part, with nods from running backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton.

Wawa is expanding its Pennsylvania territory with stores planned for York County in 2024.

This iced coffee from Sheetz ranked second on a York County-based list for the best gas station iced coffees.

Running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider swayed.

"I'm kind of split. In college, Sheetz came around, so I was a big Sheetz guy. Then (Wawa) started growing in Florida, and I love the club sandwich at Wawa ..."

Ellies pondered the debate longer than most, of course.

"I’ve been in favor of Sheetz lately," said the Maryland native, where Wawa boasts more stores. "You remember the Chicken Snap Wrap from McDonald's? You can make those at Sheetz. Those are amazing."

Ellies even turned the tables during Thursday's interview sessions and began polling reporters here. (Peach Bowl note: Wawa is planning to open stores in Georgia in the New Year; Sheetz has ventured no farther South then North Carolina).

In the end, Sheetz earned the unofficial Penn State title (barely) in an admittedly small sampling size.

A PSU difference-maker: Can 'Mr. Consistent' lift up Penn State football in the Peach Bowl? Why Tre Wallace is key

Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen: 'Next year they're going to go crazy.' Why these Penn State football stars stick together

And with some qualifiers.

Tight end Theo Johnson, a Canadian native, said he's only ever tried Sheetz because it's the only option around State College.

Defensive backs coach and interim coordinator Anthony Poindexter said he mostly lived in Sheetz territory over the years.

He smiled at the unexpected question.

"I do have a Sheetz card," he said, just maybe, with a bit of pride.

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Penn State football vs. Ole Miss in Peach Bowl: Sheetz or Wawa?