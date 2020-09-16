Penn State football will officially return in 2020 as Big Ten announces start date originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It's been a great start to this Wednesday thanks to Big Ten, who announced the official start dates for their 2020-21 football season.

After their announcement in early August noting the postponement of their fall season — including all regular season games, championships and tournaments — there was a lot of uncertainty of when things would commence.

The wait is finally over, as the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors unanimously voted to kick off their football season the weekend of Oct. 23-24.

Due to COVID-19, new protocols have been set in place for all who are associated with the teams — including student-athletes, coaches, trainers and other individuals that are required to be on the field for practices and games.

Daily testing must be completed before the start of every practice and game and will begin by Sept. 30.

While football is the first among Big Ten sports to instill testing protocols, eventually all sports and teams across the 14 institutions will require to do the same before resuming play.

Each institution will also designate a Chief Infection Officer. Their responsibilities include overseeing the collection of testing and reporting data for the conference.

"Our focus with the task force over the last six weeks was to ensure the health and safety of our student-athletes," Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said. "We are incredibly grateful for the collaborative work that our Return to Competition Task Force have accomplished to ensure the health, safety and wellness of student-athletes, coaches and administrators."