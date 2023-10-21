Penn State football offense crumbles again at Ohio State: 3 things learned in loss

COLUMBUS, Ohio − Drew Allar and his Ohio homecoming was a focus of this mega-Big Ten showdown in the Horseshoe.

And the Medina, Ohio native and his Penn State football receivers struggled to click from beginning to end Saturday against the top five Buckeyes. The passing game and offense failed miserably until a final-minute touchdown.

Allar threw possibly the most crucial two incompletions, the second on fourth down, with just over seven minutes left. The Ohio State Buckeyes took over and won, 20-12 − keeping their win streak over PSU going since 2016.

Here's three things we learned in Penn State's seventh-straight loss to the Bucks:

Penn State receivers, pass game failing

The Lions entered the game offering one of the least-explosive, adept pass games in the Big Ten and beyond − even with the ultra-talented Allar triggering the operation.

And the pass game never looked more dysfunctional than Saturday against a good/not great Buckeye defense. One missing its top cornerback, Denzel Burke.

Allar was just 10-of-30 passing for 118 yards when it mattered most. He struggled, repeatedly, in just finding open receivers, anyone to throw to. He had nothing beyond a few quick, 10-yard patterns to top wideout KeAndre Lambert-Smith.

Tre Wallace added a couple of short completions early, as well, but then disappeared.

No other wideout had a catch until the final, desperate drive of the day.

Special teams improve, again, except for ...

Overall, the Lions' special teams until have continued to trend upwards, including an all-around season-best effort at Ohio State.

Of particular note, the suspect punting and kicking games were stronger than ever. Riley Thompson averaged 44.4 yards on his first seven punts, including three inside the 20.

Alex Felkins nailed both of his mid-range field goals.

It all looked pretty good except for recent-star punt returner Daequan Hardy. The Buckeyes were backed up to punt in their own end zone, in the middle of the third quarter.

He appeared to be able to field the kick around midfield, with plenty of room to run. But he inexplicably let the punt bounce and roll, the Buckeyes downing it on the 31.

Huge potential momentum swing wasted − especially with your offense in desperate need of a push.

PSU defense can't stop who it must

The Lions came into the weekend as the top statistical defense in the nation.

But who had they played of significance?

They were played hard and fought and got into the backfield Saturday (7 tackles for loss). But they were not elite. Because they could not control who they ultimately needed to in order to win − receiver Marvin Harrison Jr and tight end Cade Stover.

They seemed up to the task with three standout cornerbacks, including All-America candidate Kalen King.

But Harrison torched them for a second-straight year, this time with 11 catches for 162 yards and a clinching score. Stover pulled in four receptions for 70 more.

They moved the chains and kept Penn State's offense off the field and in bad positioning − even though they didn't find the end zone until the fourth quarter.

Ranking PSU games: How big is Penn State football vs. Ohio State? Ranking the Lions 9 biggest Big Ten games

Why he's so good: 'Never seen a transformation like it.' How Drew Allar keeps improving Penn State football

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Penn State football, Ohio State: Drew Allar, offense fail in Big Ten