Penn State football notes: Defensive end Adisa Isaac most likely will miss season

Aug. 7—STATE COLLEGE — Adisa Isaac, who had the inside track to start at defensive end, most likely will miss the 2021 season with an undisclosed injury, Penn State football coach James Franklin said Saturday during Media Day.

The 6-4, 248-pound Isaac was set to fill one of the holes at defensive end after Jayson Oweh and Shaka Toney were selected in the NFL Draft in the spring.

"Adisa will not be available," Franklin said. "Adisa had an offseason injury, not during football training. He most likely will not be available for the season. He's doing unbelievably well, so you never know. He'll be out for a significant amount of time."

Isaac, a former four-star prospect from Brooklyn, N.Y., played in all nine games last season and had 13 tackles. He had 14 tackles and a forced fumble in 11 games as a true freshman in 2019.

"Obviously, it's unfortunate about Adisa," defensive coordinator Brent Pry said. "I was excited about him as much as anybody. He's a tremendous athlete and a tremendous young man. I look forward to his return."

Isaac's absence leaves the door open for seniors Nick Tarburton and Arnold Ebiketie to become the starters at end. Tarburton is a former Pennridge High standout who's had an injury-plagued career. Ebiketie is a transfer from Temple who was named to the All-American Athletic Conference second team last season.

Franklin, though, added an interesting name to the mix at defensive end. Jesse Luketa, who's played linebacker since he arrived at Penn State, will work mostly at defensive end during training camp, which began Friday.

The 6-3, 251-pound Luketa struggled last year in his first season as a starting linebacker, missing several tackles and taking poor angles at ball carriers.

"We're going to kind of split his time," Franklin said. "I would say probably more of his time will be spent at defensive end in training camp. We want to get him to the point where he's really comfortable with what we're asking him to do at defensive end.

"We still need to keep him sharp at linebacker. I see him playing both roles."

Other candidates to start at defensive end are Smith Vilbert; Amin Vanover, who can play end or tackle; and Zuriah Fisher, who was moved from linebacker in the spring.

Secondary changes >> Keaton Ellis, who has played 19 games the last two seasons at cornerback, has been moved to free safety behind Jaquan Brisker.

Ellis, a 5-11, 192-pound junior from State College, had one interception and three forced fumbles the last two seasons.

Pry said safety might be Ellis' best position.

"We've got a lot of respect for Keaton," Pry said. "We're excited about his abilities at the position. He's a guy who we are comfortable putting back at corner if we need to.

"This wasn't about him not being good enough at corner. It was about his best position potentially being safety. We've got good depth at corner right now."

Tariq Castro-Fields and Joey Porter Jr. appear to be the starters at corner with South Carolina transfer Johnny Dixon, Daequan Hardy, Marquis Wilson and freshman Kalen King serving as backups.

Wilson practiced at wide receiver in the spring and might play both positions in games.

"Marquis is primarily working with us, but he's expected to have a role offensively," Pry said. "Marquis is a guy that made a huge play in the Cotton Bowl. He's a guy that we know is a talent and a ballhawk."

Pry mentioned that safety Jonathan Sutherland, a special teams captain, also will practice at strong-side linebacker during camp.

Stout update >> Jordan Stout has been outstanding the last two seasons as Penn State's kickoff specialist.

Stout, though, was not as good as the regular punter last season when he ranked 11th in the Big Ten with a 41.5 average.

"I know he was disappointed with his punting," special teams coordinator Joe Lorig said. "He didn't punt as well as what we see at practice. I'm not trying to make excuses for him, but it was his first time kicking off and punting."

Stout, who transferred from Virginia Tech two years ago, sent 42 of his 50 kickoffs last season into the end zone for touchbacks. He drilled 66 of his 83 kickoffs into the end zone two years ago.

"I think you're going to see growth and development," Lorig said. "He's hungry. He's constantly bothering me. He wants to start at kickoff, he wants to start on field goal, he wants to start at punter. He wants to be the best in the country."

Stout will continue to kick long-range field goals for Penn State. He's tied for the school record with three field goals of at least 50 yards, including a school-record 57-yarder.