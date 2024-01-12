Penn State football needs another coordinator: Who will replace Stacy Collins?

What's turned into a Penn State football coordinator overhaul has one step still to go.

Head coach James Franklin and the Nittany Lions will now need someone new to oversee special teams, according to reports.

Stacy Collins will be heading back West after spending two seasons at Penn State. He's returning to coach at Boise State, news first reported by ESPN.

Collins reportedly will handle much of his same recent duties with the Broncos, with one added bonus: He'll not only lead special teams and linebackers but also reportedly gains an assistant head coaching title.

This, ultimately, means Franklin will be replacing each of his three main coordinators since November. He hired new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki immediately after the regular season (after firing Mike Yurcich) and hired new defensive coordinator Tom Allen in mid-December (after Manny Diaz left to become Duke's head coach).

Former Penn State special teams coordinator Stacy Collins makes his way between players during team warmups before an NCAA football game against Indiana Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 33-24.

Collins stabilized all aspects of Penn State's special teams during his brief tenure. The Lions ranked in the Top 25 nationally last year in kickoff returns, kickoff return defense and punt return defense.

They were one of the best (No. 6 nationally) in net punting at 42.9 yards per attempt.

Transfer specialists Riley Thompson and Alex Felkins proved to be stellar under Collins. Thompson averaged 45.6 yards per punt and did not have one blocked. Felkins connected on 79 percent of his field goal attempts, including 18-of-20 up to 49 yards.

Plus, punt returner Daequan Hardy returned two for touchdowns (a third was called back by penalty) after taking over the job in midseason.

In Collins' first year at Penn State, long snapper Chris Stoll won the Patrick Mannelly Award, honoring the nation’s top player at his position.

Penn State football: Who will lead special teams after Stacy Collins?

Collins will now re-join Boise, where he was an assistant in 2021.

Collins, an Oregon native, has spent almost his entire football career in the West.

He coached five years at Utah State, where he coordinated special teams and defense. He's also worked at Western Oregon, Southern Oregon, Idaho State, Central Washington, Portland State and the South Dakota School of Mines.

