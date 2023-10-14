Penn State football missing two key offensive players vs. Massachusetts

Penn State football will have its much-improved offensive line depth tested harder than ever.

The Nittany Lions will be missing a key blocker and also a promising tight end for today's expected runaway victory in the rain against the Masschusetts Minutemen.

As expected, starting guard JB Nelson has been ruled out, via the Big Ten's football availability report. Third-string tight end Khahil Dinkins also will not play.

Nelson's status did not look favorable after he was carted off the field two weeks ago at Northwestern. Head coach James Franklin would not offer details any type of injury, though he has said Nelson has not been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Nelson took over at guard after expected-starter Landon Tengwall announced his football retirement due to an undisclosed medical condition just before the season began.

Dinkins had been praised repeatedly for his progress by Franklin and teammates over the past few months for his apparent development and progress. He caught a Drew Allar touchdown pass against Iowa.

Nelson's situation certainly bears watching. His replacement will be second-year Vega Ioane. The much-improved depth chart does get sketchy beyond him, though. The Lions could slide backup center Nick Dawkins to guard or right tackle Caedan Wallace.

True freshman Anthony Donkoh apparently has impressed, as well. But is he ready for Big Ten action so quickly, like tackle Drew Shelton was last fall?

The Lions do expect to substitute early and regularly today against UMass, a six-touchdown underdog.

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Penn State football: JB Nelson, Khalil Dinkins out vs. Massachusetts