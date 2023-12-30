Penn State football to miss more key starters vs. Ole Miss in Peach Bowl

ATLANTA — Penn State football will not have its top offensive lineman — or its top two cornerbacks — for today's Peach Bowl, after all.

Offensive tackle Olu Fashanu and corners Kalen King and Johnny Dixon were listed as "out" on this morning's Big Ten availability report. Dixon and defensive end Chop Robinson already were known as opt-outs for this game vs. Ole Miss in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Fashanu told reporters a couple of weeks ago that he intended to travel with the team to the Peach Bowl but was unsure if he would play in the game. He's expected to be a Top 10 pick in April's NFL Draft. Robinson and King are projected as potential first- or second-round picks.

No other Penn State starters or key backups are expected to miss the game to injury or otherwise, according to the report.

Offensive lineman JB Nelson is listed as questionable.

Receiver Tre Wallace, who missed much of this past season to various injuries, is expected to play.

The Nittany Lions will try to beat the Rebels today to secure a fifth 11-win season under head coach James Franklin — and become the first team to win each of the six major bowl games, including the Rose, Cotton, Fiesta, Sugar and Orange.

