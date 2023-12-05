Penn State football will miss big star in the Peach Bowl: Chop Robinson to the NFL

Penn State football will be without its most decorated pass rusher for the Peach Bowl − and, as expected, for the 2024 season.

Chop Robinson publicized his decision on Tuesday to skip the Nittany Lions' New Year's Six bowl game against Mississippi in order to prepare for April's NFL Draft.

The junior from Gaithersburg, Maryland played his final college game on Black Friday against Michigan State.

Robinson, who played the past two years at PSU after transferring from the Maryland Terps, is regarded by many NFL Draft prognosticators as a first-round pick. For example, he's ranked as the No. 23 prospect by CBS Sports.

The defensive end topped his college career last week by earning first-team All-Big Ten honors from the coaches and media.

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) reacts after sacking Massachusetts quarterback Taisun Phommachanh in the first half of a NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 63-0.

Half of Robinson's 15 total tackles this season went for losses, which included four sacks. He also was credited with five quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup.

He did all of that while missing 2 1/2 games to an unspecified upper-body injury.

He directed part of his social media post announcement to the Penn State fans: "Thank You from the bottom of my heart for accepting me with open arms and making these past two years the best years of my life. I will always cherish our time together and your unwavering support through the many ups and downs is something I will be eternally grateful for."

Robinson would be the third Penn State defender under head coach James Franklin to be drafted in the NFL's first round, joining Micah Parson and Odafe Oweh, both in 2021.

Other Penn State prominent NFL Draft prospects who could sit out the Peach Bowl include offensive tackle Olu Fashanu, cornerback Kalen King and defensive end Adisa Isaac.

