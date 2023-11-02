Penn State football message vs. Maryland: 'There's a lot more ... for our defense.'

Dvon Ellies, defensive tackle and fifth-year leader, took it upon himself to address his Penn State football team after a surprisingly troublesome performance.

One of the nation's stingiest defenses had just given up three of its biggest plays all season − to a Big Ten-worst Indiana team. It had just yielded its biggest pass play (90) yards in three decades. It allowed a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive when it absolutely could not afford to.

The Nittany Lions had turned in their worst defensive performance of the season as they enter their critical stretch run, continuing with the intimately-familiar Maryland Terrapins on Saturday.

Ellies, one of the biggest personalities on the team, saw his time.

The budding chef likes to cook for his teammates, relying on his Samoan and Cajun culture mix. (His favorite dish: a chicken and shrimp alfredo with "a little heat on it, a little fastball.") He also coaches the shot put for Special Olympics. He was nominated for college football's Allstate Good Works team.

He just cares.

Nov 12, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Dvon Ellies (91) carries the American flag as he prepares to hand it off to his father, Sean Thomas, who is a retired as a sergeant first class and served nearly 25 years in the U.S. Army, prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

"One of the more impressive developments I've seen in my 13 years (as a head coach)," is how James Franklin described him this week. " I'm just so proud of him in school, in football, and as a leader."

Ellies saw an opportunity after Indiana. To make sure that a season with still prodigious possibilities does not swerve any further off course. And that his defense, of all things, will get right again.

His message: The best teams are honest teams. As in freely discussing their faults and holding each other accountable.

Oct 28, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Dvon Ellies (91) tackles Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Brendan Sorsby (15) during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

A couple of days later, Ellies doubled down when talking to reporters. He understands the immediacy of the situation − how he and a dozen teammates will make a homecoming to play Maryland Saturday, then prepare for their biggest, best statement chance left, against Michigan.

"It was a very humbling experience …," he said, describing the stunning missteps against Indiana. "There was a lack of communication on some of those plays. But we got it fixed, as we always do. That was just an opportunity for growth.

"There’s a lot more to be said for our defense. Even when we play well there’s still little mistakes here and there that can take us to that next level. That communication piece is one of those aspects that’s the difference between the best defense in the country and just another defense."

The Lions, though still considered a Top 10 defense statistically, are scuffling a bit. Their missing two of their top edge rushers to injury, including projected NFL Draft first-round pick Chop Robinson. Phenom linebacker Abdul Carter owns just two tackles for loss and one sack this season.

This defense was unable to disrupt Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord as hoped, then managed only two sacks (both by blitzing defensive backs) against Indiana until its final defensive play.

The defense that gave up only two TD passes through its first six games was hit for three by the Hoosiers.

Ellies, for one, believes his team already is moving beyond those issues − because they were honestly addressed and corrected. He said these past two games have been a welcome, albeit difficult, wake-up call.

The second-half proving truly begins Saturday, where Ellies will play in front of a load of family and friends. He was born in Hawaii but grew up just 20 minutes from College Park. He went to McDonogh High in Owings Mills, Md. with fellow PSU defenders Curtis Jacobs, Dani Dennis-Sutton and Mason Robinson.

"We talk about it all the time, the cohesiveness of our defense," Ellies said. "It's our ability to play together, trust each other, that's our biggest strength. That's just who we are. We trust each other ..."

