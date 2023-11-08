His Penn State football message: 'That's how I run, I don't want to let anybody down.'

He appears to be the perfectly-created and inspired for crowded, rugged, end-of-season running.

And so it should be his time come, Saturday in Beaver Stadium, against the toughest defense he will face all season − the undefeated Michigan Wolverines.

Kaytron Allen says he gets a blast out of running into and through defenders, especially when the goal line is in sight. Each of his Penn State football carries goes best as a full-contact crash of humanity, usually him winning enough to fall forward for a few yards, at the least.

His demeanor figures to prove even more affective as temperatures drop and defenders wear down during the game and the season, as tackling becomes a more challenging endeavor.

Allen's been the most effective tailback in recent weeks for a Nittany Lion team that desperately needs to exert its will in attempting to upset the Wolverines. They need that for a chance to win a Big Ten title and qualify for their first College Football Playoff.

But will he get enough work in Penn State's two-man ride share program?

Allen is quick in tight spaces and an unexpected bruiser at 225 pounds. He's not the pull-away sprinter like fellow tailback, good friend and roommate Nick Singleton.

Allen not only owns Penn State's only 100-yard rushing performance this year, he's been trending upward the past two weeks with impressive displays of physicality. He was the churning center of that 10-yard cartoon roll into the end zone at Maryland.

What does he think when he meets a gang of tacklers near the end zone ... then scores and flexes his biceps in celebration?

"What’s going thru my mind is I can’t be denied. … that’s the way I run and I won't be denied," he said.

"I love to talk trash, I love to get in peoples’ heads because I know I’m going to back it up, so it’s easy," he said with a big, easy-going smile. "You either come with it or give up. I’m going to come with it."

He's gained 93 more yards than Singleton this season on two fewer carries. His 4.8 yard-per carry average is nearly a full yard more.

Despite his building success, he and Singleton continue to share the position evenly. They rotate as starters. Then, once the game begins, they rotate off the field after every two possessions.

While Singleton has not been nearly as effective or explosive as a true freshman runner in 2022, he has developed into a better pass-catching threat and remains a dangerous kick returner.

But Fatman, the nickname Allen has embraced for years now, may be the better long-haul option as the weather turns colder and defenses wear.

Coach James Franklin, however, doesn't appear ready to shift his approach, at least not publicly.

"We've talked a ton about the running backs and having a way to keep those guys fresh for the fourth quarter, but also for the length of their careers, not only at Penn State, but afterwards as well," Franklin said this week.

"So we feel very comfortable with the model and the plan and how we're using it."

Allen offered the status quo, as well, on Wednesday. He said Singleton is handling his breakaway running drought with patience and understanding, that they both are diligent believers in Penn State's plan.

Though, no mistaking this: Allen seems charged by every contact meeting with the opposition, the tailback who looks ready to finally fill a work day with 25 carries.

He's certainly owns one of the more determined Penn State running styles in recent memory. When asked to describe it, he offered this:

"I hate to let my Mom down, that’s my 'why,' for real. That’s how I run. I don’t want to let anybody down."

