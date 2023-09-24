How Penn State football made Iowa go backwards in White Out victory

The Penn State football defense dominated Saturday's White Out in a way rarely seen before in Beaver Stadium.

It not only shut out the limited Iowa Hawkeyes in the first half, it somehow held them to just 21 offensive plays and 63 total yards.

It did even more in the second-half rain, in leading 31-0. It suffocated the Hawkeyes so thoroughly at scrimmage that it rarely had to even make plays in the second and third layers. Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara hardly had time to set himself and even look to find a receiver.

Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs (23) tackles Iowa running back Leshon Williams (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Iowa actually moved backwards and lost yards. It ended the third quarter and began the fourth with less than it had at halftime − just 54.

With more than half of the fourth quarter gone, the Hawks changed quarterbacks and still only had 61 total yards.

It didn't matter that Penn State's leading tackler had just three.

The Hawkeyes hopelessly tried to throw the football just to try and hold the ball and produce something, anything of sustenance.

Alas, McNamara completed just 5 of 14 passes for 42 yards.

