Penn State football looks primed for start of Big Ten play [opinion]

Sep. 10—Penn State easily could have been sleepwalking Saturday against Delaware, a prohibitive underdog that plays football at one level lower.

The first meeting between the two schools was tucked between a prime time opener against West Virginia and the Big Ten opener at Illinois, a ripe spot for a sloppy performance.

The Nittany Lions, though, pummeled the Blue Hens 63-7 with businesslike efficiency and laser focus and showed signs that they're legitimate championship contenders.

"We're ready (for the Big Ten season)," said running back Nick Singleton, who scored a career-high three touchdowns. "We set the tone today and last week. We have to fix stuff tomorrow (Sunday) and then worry about Illinois."

Penn State presents problems on both sides of the ball. On offense, the Lions can run, which was expected with the return of Singleton and Allen and a veteran offensive line, and pass.

Drew Allar has looked like the five-star prospect that he was in his first two starts at quarterback. His timing, ball placement and footwork have been exquisite. He can make throws that few can make, like the rocket he fired to KeAndre Lambert-Smith on the right sideline in the second quarter.

"He's the same guy as he was two days before he made his first start," said tight end Tyler Warren, who caught a TD pass from Allar. "He's not an arrogant guy, which is good for an offense. He's been leading the offensive meetings since camp.

"He's gotten better and just keeps working at it. Just seeing the confidence that he plays with helps us on the offensive side."

Allar has completed 78.2% of his passes for 529 yards and four touchdowns and ranks 16th in the nation in pass efficiency. He's been one of the top two quarterbacks in the Big Ten through the first two weeks, along with Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, even though one well-respected preview magazine rated Penn State's quarterback position as the seventh-best in the conference.

"Having an explosive offense with a quarterback like that, it feels good," defensive tackle Zane Durant said. "Everything he does in the game he does in practice. I kind of expected it."

On the ground, the Lions have averaged 230.5 yards behind Singleton and Allen, who rushed for 103 yards Saturday.

"I think defensive coordinators are in a tough, tough spot," Lions coach James Franklin said. "You have two running backs that can be challenging and you got a quarterback that's shown that he'll do it and can make throws and plays.

"So now, there's enough evidence out there that as a defensive coordinator, you're asking (yourself) what the model is for beating Penn State in terms of our offense."

Before skeptics remind everyone that the Lions played a Football Championship Subdivision team, Ohio State did, too. The Buckeyes beat Youngstown State 35-7, a game in which the Penguins had the ball for 34 minutes. As a comparison, Penn State had the ball for more than 42 minutes against Delaware.

Except for one play, a 66-yard touchdown run on which a linebacker did not stay in his gap, the Lions defense dominated as it should. Delaware finished with just 140 total yards, even with the long score.

"There's no doubt this Penn State defense is one of the best," Delaware coach Ryan Carty said before the game. "They're pretty good at every level. They're fairly special. They're fast, long, explosive and violent."

The Lions play three Big Ten West opponents the next three weeks, starting Saturday at noon (TV-FOX) at Illinois.

Penn State has been installed as a two-touchdown favorite against the Illini, who beat Toledo on a last-second field goal in their opener and who then allowed 539 total yards — 262 on the ground — in a loss at Kansas.

The Lions, meanwhile, have scored at least 30 points in nine consecutive games, the longest streak in the FBS, and have held seven straight opponents to 21 points or less.

They will be very difficult to beat.

"We're a level-headed team gaining maturity," offensive tackle Caedan Wallace said. "We're ready for Big Ten play. If we just stay consistent and keep getting better every week, we'll be unstoppable."