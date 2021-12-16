Penn State football locks in consensus top 10 Class of 2022

Penn State’s hyped Class of 2022 has generated plenty of excitement about the future of the program. Heralded as one of the best-recruiting classes signed by Penn State in the age of recruiting rankings, Penn State’s Class of 2022 is highlighted by quarterback Drew Allar, one of the top-rated passers in the nation, and Gatorade National Football Player of the Year Nicholas Singleton. With what is unquestionably the best recruiting class signed by Penn State, according to the recruiting rankings, you may still be wondering just how this class compares to the other top classes in the nation.

At the end of a wild first day of the early signing period, Penn State continues to remain on track to secure a top 10 recruiting class in the Class of 2022. Although Penn State had been ranked with the top-rated class for a good stretch leading up to signing day, the Nittany Lions did fall behind a handful of programs that make late pushes as they usually do. Ohio State was among those schools that moved in front of the Nittany Lions shortly before the early signing period opened, which was to be expected. And a number of SEC schools cemented their spots on top of the recruiting rankings with big commitments on the first day of the early signing period.

According to the updated rankings from 247 Sports on the morning after the first day of the early signing period, Penn State has the No. 6 recruiting class in 2022, one spot behind No. 5 Texas and one spot ahead of No. 7 Notre Dame. Ohio State comes in at No. 4 and Michigan makes an appearance in the top 10 at No. 9.

Texas A&M was the big winner on the first day of the early signing period. The Aggies flipped a couple of commits from Georgia and rocketed to the top of the 247 Sports team rankings with a 26-commitment recruiting class highlighted by five five-star players and 20 four-star players.

Penn State comes in just a tad lower in the class rankings from On3. The Nittany Lions have the No. 7 Class of 2022, one spot behind Notre Dame and one spot ahead of North Carolina. The top 5 is the same from On3 as it is on 247 Sports.

ESPN also ranks Texas A&M on top of the Class of 2022 after a strong first day in the early signing period. Alabama and Georgia followed the Aggies in that order. ESPN ranks Penn State’s Class of 2022 at No. 7, which is two spots behind Ohio State and one behind Notre Dame. Penn State’s ranking is also one spot ahead of Michigan.

The updated team rankings from Rivals sees Penn State at No. 6, one spot behind Ohio State. Rivals ranks Alabama at the top of their recruiting rankings, coming in ahead of Texas A&M, with Georgia at No. 3. Texas has the No. 4 class according to Rivals.

These rankings could still shift as the early signing period continues and various recruiting rankings take into account activity in the transfer portal between now and the next signing period in February. But it will take a lot to drastically affect Penn State’s top 10 ranking enough to knock the Nittany Lions out of the top 10. So a consensus top-10 rankings for the Class of 2022 appears to have been solidified in Happy Valley.

