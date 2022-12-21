Penn State football locks in Class of 2023
Penn State’s start to the early signing period on Wednesday ended with the official signing of 22 members of its Class of 2023. The recruiting class is one balanced with offense and defense and will add some terrific quality and depth on the line of scrimmage a year after addressing some skill positions in the Class of 2022. And while the latest recruiting class didn’t necessarily go off without a mild bump in the road on the first day of the early signing period, it is getting head coach James Franklin excited about the program’s future.
Penn State made sure to sign some of the top players from in the state but also did some solid work beyond the state’s borders. This was especially true in Virginia as the Nittany Lions kicked the class off with the first commitment on the board from Virginia offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier and continued to add help from the state right up until the final days of the recruiting efforts before the early signing period opened. In all, Penn State added players from nine different states ranging from Alabama to New York.
Here is the full rundown of the confirmed additions to the Penn State program in the Class of 2023.
Mega Barnwell
Position: TE
Ht.: 6-6
Wt.: 250
Hometown/High School: Fredericksburg, VA / Riverbend
LETS GO BABYYYY! WEARE23🫶🏽🫶🏽
— Mega Barnwell (@mega_barnwell) December 21, 2022
Alex Birchmeier
Position: OL
Ht.: 6-5
Wt.: 285
Hometown/High School: Ashburn, VA / Broad Run
Don’t look now but @Alex_Birchmeier just became the newest Nittany Lion 🫣#WeAre23 | #NSD pic.twitter.com/KhIEBhuOb6
— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 21, 2022
Ty Blanding
Position: DT
Ht.: 6-1
Wt.: 265
Hometown/High School: Bronx, NY / Christ The King
The NY kid is PA bound! Welcome to Happy Valley, @Tyriq58 🔵⚪️#WeAre23 | #NSD pic.twitter.com/MWaFb1FHMX
— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 21, 2022
Anthony Donkoh
Position: OL
Ht.: 6-5
Wt.: 320
Hometown/High School: Aldie, VA / Lightbridge
Pen to paper… it's official. ✍️ @Donkoh_Anthony is a Nittany Lion!#WeAre23 | #NSD pic.twitter.com/vTgpyKMuk5
— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 21, 2022
Kaveion Keys
Position: LB
Ht.: 6-2
Wt.: 250
Hometown/High School: Richmond, VA / Varina
🔑🔑🔑
Keys… we got ‘em! Welcome to Penn State, @KaveionKeys 🤝#WeAre23 | #NSD pic.twitter.com/kyHxIS94z6
— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 21, 2022
Jameial Lyons
Position: DE
Ht.: 6-5
Wt.: 250
Hometown/High School: Philadelphia, PA / Roman Catholic
Best in Pa stay in Pa!!!!!! https://t.co/IDIgKMsI1H
— Jameial Lyons (@Mill12k) December 21, 2022
King Mack
Position: DB
Ht.: 5-10
Wt.: 175
Hometown/High School: Miami, FL / St. Thomas Aquinas
A name you can't forget… Welcome to Happy Valley, King Mack! 👑#WeAre23 | #NSD pic.twitter.com/4b3APTOyGi
— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 21, 2022
London Montgomery
Position: RB
Ht.: 5-10
Wt.: 180
Hometown/High School: Scranton, PA / Scranton Prep
PA’s very own @LondonMontgom11 is officially a Nittany Lion! 🦁#WeAre23 | #NSD pic.twitter.com/nsFRtKYhXY
— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 21, 2022
Joseph Mupoyi
Position: DE
Ht.: 6-5
Wt.: 240
Hometown/High School: Upper Marlboro, MD / St. Thomas More (Conn.)
YESSIR! @Joseph_Mupoyi made it official & is Happy Valley bound 🔵⚪️#WeAre23 | #NSD pic.twitter.com/mFxr3AVJkF
— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 21, 2022
DaKaari Nelson
Position: DE
Ht.: 6-3
Wt.: 225
Hometown/High School: Livingston, AL / Selma
Blessedddd🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/EBtFu15wDS
— Trickster🕷️ (@dakaari_nelson) December 21, 2022
Lamont Payne Jr.
Position: DB
Ht.: 6-0
Wt.: 185
Hometown/High School: Carnegie, PA / Chartiers Valley
PIT → PSU📍
From The 'Burgh to Happy Valley, welcome @LamontPayne18!#WeAre23 | #NSD pic.twitter.com/HJ4aqF532H
— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 21, 2022
Andrew Rappleyea
Position: TE
Ht.: 6-4
Wt.: 235
Hometown/High School: Millbrook, NY / Milton Academy (Mass.)
Signed. Happy Valley I’m coming home #WeAre pic.twitter.com/JUXUmzmOg4
— Andrew Rappleyea (@andrewrappleyea) December 21, 2022
Mason Robinson
Position: DE
Ht.: 6-3
Wt.: 225
Hometown/High School: Randallstown, MD / McDonogh School
GOT 'EMMM! @Mason42Robinson is Happy Valley bound 🙌💯#WeAre23 | #NSD pic.twitter.com/53QVTMnCdL
— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 21, 2022
Ta'Mere Robinson
Position: LB
Ht.: 6-3
Wt.: 230
Hometown/High School: Pittsburgh, PA / Brashear
Let’s Goooo 🦁 Excited to be part of the family now! Let’s get to work https://t.co/izs0dFyReI
— ᴛᴀᴅᴅᴇʀ ③ (@TaMereRobinson3) December 21, 2022
Tony Rojas
Position: LB
Ht.: 6-2
Wt.: 195
Hometown/High School: Fairfax, VA / Fairfax
Tony Time! ⏰ Welcome to the Valley, @Tony_Rojas5 🙌#WeAre23 | #NSD pic.twitter.com/pmSjpY7T6L
— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 21, 2022
Joey Schlaffer
Position: TE
Ht.: 6-5
Wt.: 220
Hometown/High School: Reading, PA / Exeter Township
🥹 @Mike_Menet62 love you brudda https://t.co/f6EDRigBOJ
— Joey Schlaffer (@joey_schlaffer) December 21, 2022
Jaxon Smolik
Position: QB
Ht.: 6-1
Wt.: 205
Hometown/High School: Van Meter, IA / Dowling Catholic
YESSIR! Welcome to the squad, @JaxonSmolik 🏈#WeAre23 | #NSD pic.twitter.com/IrGpqdEZu2
— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 21, 2022
Carmelo Taylor
Position: WR
Ht.: 5-11
Wt.: 160
Hometown/High School: Roanoke, VA / Patrick Henry
The next wave is here. 🌊 Carmelo Taylor is our newest Nittany Lion!#WeAre23 | #NSD pic.twitter.com/IApolRxM8U
— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 21, 2022
Zion Tracy
Position: DB
Ht.: 5-11
Wt.: 175
Hometown/High School: Hempstead, NY / St. Thomas More (Conn.)
it’s official🥺🥲, signed and sealed💙🤍 #WeAre @PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/LlR4cKJUMn
— 11. (@ZionTracy11) December 21, 2022
Cam Wallace
Position: RB
Ht.: 5-9
Wt.: 175
Hometown/High School: Mount Vernon, GA / Montgomery County
GA ✈️ PA
Cam Wallace is officially one of the #LawnBoyz! ⛽️#WeAre23 | #NSD pic.twitter.com/32mlASYMyl
— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 21, 2022
Elliot Washington II
Position: DB
Ht.: 5-11
Wt.: 190
Hometown/High School: Venice, FL / Venice
🗣️ #WeAre 🦁 Official‼️🤝🏽 💙 🤍 pic.twitter.com/5eFlOojxSj
— Elliot Washington II (@E_WashingtonII) December 21, 2022
J'ven Williams
Position: OL
Ht.: 6-5
Wt.: 290
Hometown/High School: Reading, PA / Wyomissing
The BEST in PA…STAY in PA!
J'ven "BamBam" Williams is officially a Nittany Lion 🦁💯 @williams_jven#WeAre23 | #NSD pic.twitter.com/DyksdI7oEb
— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 21, 2022