Penn State football kickoff time, TV assignment announced for Northwestern game in Week 5

The undefeated Penn State football team will visit another Big Ten West opponent for an early-day kickoff.

The No. 7 Nittany Lions' Sept. 30 meeting with Northwestern will begin at noon (11 a.m. Central Time) on Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois.

The game will air on the Big Ten Network.

This will be Penn State’s third noon start to the season (Delaware, Illinois) and first appearance on BTN. James Franklin's Lions are coming off an up-and-down 30-13 victory over the Illini.

Northwestern is 1-2 this season after a lopsided loss to Duke.

Sep 16, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions safety Kevin Winston Jr. (21) tackles Illinois Fighting Illini running back Josh McCray (0) after McCray caught a short pass during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions last played Northwestern in Evanston during their early, undefeated run in 2017. They overcame a sluggish start to roll the Wildcats then, 31-7. Star tailback Saquon Barkley ran for 75 yards and Trace McSorley threw for 245 and a touchdown.

Penn State leads the all-time series over Northwestern, 15-5. The Lions won their matchup, 17-7, last year in Beaver Stadium.

The 3-0 Lions are now preparing for Saturday's White Out game against Top 25 Iowa. The action will start just after 7:30 p.m. on CBS.

