Penn State football kickoff time, TV assignment announced for Indiana game in Week 9

The Nittany Lions will return to Beaver Stadium with a noon kickoff on Oct. 28 against the struggling Indiana Hoosiers.

What frame of mind will Penn State football be in after this weekend's all-important test at Ohio State?

The Lions hope to return as a top five team to celebrate Military Appreciation Day against the Hoosiers. CBS will air the game.

For now, the Big Ten East is dominating the top of the national rankings, including the USA Today/US LBM Coaches Poll. Michigan (No. 2), Ohio State (3) and Penn State (6) all meet each other the second half of the season.

The first is Saturday, the Lions and Buckeyes playing in Columbus at noon on FOX. Penn State is a 4.5-point underdog. Michigan plays at Penn State on Nov. 11 and will host the Buckeyes two weeks later.

Meanwhile, the Hoosiers are 2-4 this season with victories over Indiana State and Akron (in overtime). They lost to Michigan last weekend, 52-7 − despite actually leading at the end of the first quarter. They will play vastly-improved Rutgers on Saturday.

Penn State is 24-2, all-time, against the Hoosiers and have never lost in Beaver Stadium. The Lions have won the past two meetings by a combined 69-14.

