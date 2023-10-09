Penn State football kickoff time, TV assignment announced for Ohio State game in Week 8

This undefeated Penn State football team will have a titanic noon showdown, once again.

The Big Ten announced Monday that FOX Sports will air the Nittany Lions' critical Top 10 match-up with Ohio State Buckeyes at noon on Oct. 21.

The game in Columbus, Ohio will serve as the network's "Big Noon Kickoff." The Lions battled Ohio State at noon last year in Beaver Stadium in a game with big College Football Playoff implications.

FOX also will air Penn State's highly-anticipated Nov. 11 home game against Michigan at noon.

Michigan (No. 2), Ohio State (3) and Penn State (5) − all in the Big Ten East − are clustered at the top of the latest USA Today/US LBM Coaches Poll.

Penn State expects to improve to 6-0 after this weekend's non-conference homecoming game against Massachusetts. The independent Minutemen are 1-6 after an opening victory over New Mexico State. They lost last weekend to Toledo, 41-24.

The Lions are an early 43-point favorite Saturday in Beaver Stadium.

Ohio State, also 5-0 so far, will be playing at Purdue (2-4). The Buckeyes scored 17 fourth-quarter points last weekend to beat back Maryland, 37-17. Their running game struggled without injured starter TreVeyon Henderson, whose health status could have a major impact in two weeks.

Penn State has not beaten the Buckeyes since its stunning upset in 2016. They owned one-point losses in 2017-18 and blew a fourth-quarter lead to OSU last October.

